A random stop at a convenience store right down the street from Jason Smith’s home in Mt. Juliet turned out to be the ticket to a dream come true for the businessman, husband and father.
Last Tuesday, Smith had some errands to run and decided to stop by the nearby Corner Market on Benders Ferry Road at Lebanon Road. It was a random stop to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket, although Smith said he is not a serial lotto ticket buyer.
Smith just last year opened Beckwith Soap shop behind his home, along with his wife Samantha. He bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and was dumbfounded when he found out he won a $200,000. His lucky number was 35.
That winning ticket was put on his desk when he got home.
“I didn’t even look at it and went about my day,” Smith said Monday. “I got to it after lunch and started to scratch it. I could not believe it.”
He said when he realized the match, he thought he was dreaming.
“Or, it was a fake ticket,” he said.
Smith worked for years in his paint and body shop behind his home until he got tired of working on cars and his wife wanted to pursue a soap making business.
Samantha Smith is a nurse practitioner. The Smiths have been married 21 years and have two children. Their oldest daughter developed severe allergies to household items and Samantha developed gluten allergies. Both had skin allergies. So, Smith and his wife jumped headfirst into making their own natural soaps. After a lot of research and perseverance, they opened Beckwith Soap about a year ago.
Smith converted some of his paint and body shop space into their soap store.
This lotto ticket win will ease some of the strain the business put on their savings, Smith said.