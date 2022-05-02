The Mid-Cumberland Young Marines based in Mt. Juliet have been named the Division 3 Unit of the Year. On stage in back YM/SgtMaj Jason Glaskox, YM/GySgt Anthony Henderson. Front Row: YM/GySgt Jacob Austin, YM/CPL Mary Huddleston, YM/CPL Richard Huddleston, YM/LCPL Davian White, YM/LCPL Antonio White, and YM/LCPL Lewis Tanner.
The Mid-Cumberland Young Marines have been named the Division 3 Unit of the Year. The unit meets in Mt. Juliet and the Unit Commander is Charles B. Ware.
The Young Marines is a non-profit youth education and service program for boys and girls, age 8 through high school graduation. The program focuses on character building, leadership, and a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
Division 3 includes six states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
“I was honored and overjoyed that our unit received this award,” Ware said in a news release. “We’re just a small unit in Middle Tennessee with limited resources. Our unit really struggled during the pandemic, but the kids remained loyal to the program and continued to work in the community. This award validates everything that the kids work for and proves that persistence overcomes adversity.”
The Mid Cumberland Young Marines is actively involved in the community bringing awareness of drug usage. Youth members participated in several community events including a state-wide initiative involving church leaders, government agencies, and youth groups. Its goal was to bring awareness of the lasting effects that the pandemic has had on the youth in the community.
After a tornado hit Mt. Juliet last December, The Young Marines cleaned up debris from homes, organized trash pickups and prepared food for workers.