MJ4Hope officials present a check for $40,000 to Madeline Greenwood of Mt. Juliet to help her recovery from a car accident. (Left to right): Tyler Allen of Bank of Tennessee; MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove; Chris Houston of MJ4Hope); Scott Greenwood; Holly Greenwood; Dena Ledsinger of MJ4Hope); Derrick Meadows of MJ4Hope); and Brandy Hunter of Bank of Tennessee. Madeline Greenwood is in front of the group.
MJ4Hope, a Mt. Juliet non-profit fundraising organization, has donated $40,000 for a 2018 Mt. Juliet High graduate to assist her recovery from a car accident.
The money was raised at the Second Annual Spring Golf Scramble at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet with Madeline Greenwood, 22, the focus of the event.
“We raised $40,000 for Madeline” MJ4Hope Executive Director Amy Breedlove said. “We had 15 teams that morning and 32 in the afternoon. This was in support of Madeline as she continues her long recovery from a tragic auto accident in June 2021.”
Breedlove said Greenwood was a passenger in the vehicle in the crash. She sustained multiple injuries including severe head trauma that left her in a coma, mostly paralyzed and unable to communicate for several months.
“She regained consciousness, but she faces a long and arduous recovery, like a lot of head trauma patients,” said Breedlove.
Madeline is staying with her parents, Scott and Holly Greenwood who are also Mt. Juliet High graduates.
“We are deeply appreciative to MJ4Hope and everyone in our community who has donated their time and money to help Madeline and our family,” Holly Greenwood said. “This money will go toward medical equipment for her rehabilitation, accessible bathroom modifications, and of course, medical bills.”
“Holly and (Madeline’s) dad are amazing with her and are determined to progress her recovery,” said Breedlove. “They are very optimistic and hopeful.”