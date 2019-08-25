Sheep grazing on the lawn at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy?
Well, yes.
Add, two goats and eight momma rabbits and more animals.
It’s quite a scene at the quiet private school in Mt. Juliet.
But a non-used portable is the perfect place to incubate an agriculture program that is off and running there.
And those sheep, and other animals, are represented at the Wilson County Fair this week.
The Future Farmers of America program at the academy is hitting the second-year mark as one of just two private schools locally that have created the ag program that has already bloomed in the public schools.
MJCA alumna Brittany Morgan Barnett has come back to her school to head the ag program. She’s a three-time world champion equine coach and loves agriculture and its importance in academia.
“She’s returned to MJCA to teach science and bring her passion and background to create one of Tennessee’s first and foremost FFA programs to a private school,” MJCA spokesperson Laura Brewer said.
“This is an incredible achievement. To bring her passion and background to this private school and start a FFA program. It’s amazing. She has massive knowledge and brings it here for our students.”
Barnett is a high school level science teacher at the school.
“We were allowed in 2016 to apply for a chartered program,” she said.
She graduated in 2003, and is now married with three kids and is excited to be back at her high school with a master’s degree in ag education. The family moved from Texas to Mt. Juliet and her husband is a Lebanon police officer. She talked to Pastor Mike Lee to propose to bring ag program to the private school.
The class plans to present and perform this week in Wilson County and then go the Tennessee State Fair.
“We started last year and it’s growing wonderfully,” the school’s longtime headmaster assistant Amanda VanVactor said.
Barnett said there are 42 students committed to the ag program at the school, but, 120 students are involved in the mission.
“You can take Ag or anatomy,” she said.
VanVactor said this new FFA course gives students who find fine arts not their calling or are not into athletics a place to find peace.
“It’s really fun, she said. “They work with the animals.”