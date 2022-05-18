Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind: SSW @ 16 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Precip: 5% Chance
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 45%
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 77°
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
Henderson
Whicker
Wickremasinghe
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will celebrate its 34th graduating class on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the school’s new Worship Center on campus.
There are 31 graduates this year.
“The Class of 2022 is so special to me,” said School Counselor Elle Mummert. “This class is full of true leadership. They are close, they lift each other up, and point one another to Christ.”
This class was affected by not only the pandemic, but also by a tornado that struck their campus in 2020.
