Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will celebrate its 34th graduating class on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the school’s new Worship Center on campus.

There are 31 graduates this year.

“The Class of 2022 is so special to me,” said School Counselor Elle Mummert. “This class is full of true leadership. They are close, they lift each other up, and point one another to Christ.”

This class was affected by not only the pandemic, but also by a tornado that struck their campus in 2020.

