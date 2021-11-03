Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will open its renovated auditorium and gymnasium this week with performances of the murder mystery board game in “Clue! High School Edition”.
“This is our first production back in our home gymnasium/auditorium space for our drama department since before the tornado (in March of 2020),” Communications Director Katherine Lynn said. “Last year’s productions were formally held at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. While our campus is still undergoing a massive rebuild and expansion project, we are grateful to be having this production on our home base.”
“Clue! High School Edition!” is directed by Kimberly Overstreet, who graduated from MJCA in 2004 as valedictorian. She started teaching at the school in the fall of 2011 after obtaining her master’s degree.
Twenty-two students will take to the stage in the space that has received fresh paint, a new floor and other upgrades.
“We were thankfully able to have audience participation last year at the Capitol Theatre, but we are expecting a much larger crowd for ‘Clue’, as it is truly an interactive and fun production that our students and school community is excited about,” said Lynn.
Overstreet said the participating students are in grades 9-12 in the Advanced Theatre class. Acting in this first production at their school brings a lot of emotion, she said.
“ ‘Clue’ is truly a show that is hilarious and so much fun to be a part of,” said Overstreet, who was the leading role in plays while she attended MJCA. “The rehearsal process has involved both laughter and tears from cast and crew as students are constantly cracking each other up. I particularly love how this show has a larger principal cast that allows many different students the opportunity to shine onstage.”
Overstreet said the interactive play will draw in the audience in a fun way. She said the students have worked to memorize lines, build sets and preparing sound effects and lighting.
“They cannot wait to have an audience to share all of their hard work with,” she said.