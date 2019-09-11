It seems at the age of 16, Paige Weising already has a sophisticated left and right brain working for her.
The junior at Mt. Juliet High School has managed to intertwine two different disciplines in her extracurricular life.
She’s an active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) at her school (she has won ribbons in horse jumping events) and, as a school band member playing clarinet (currently in her third year with the MJHS concert band) has been selected to perform with the National FFA Band at the 2019 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis next month. That selection is a first for a MJHS student.
“I have been playing clarinet since the sixth grade.” she said. “I started taking private lessons and I am still taking lessons from the same teacher five years later. I chose clarinet at the time because all my friends were signing up for it, but after spending some time in band I ended up really loving the instrument.”
Her father, Mark, and mother, Chandra, said they are not surprised at all that their daughter has managed to become an expert horsewoman and an equally impressive clarinet player.
“Paige is an active member of the FFA at her school,” Chandra said. “It is difficult for kids to participate in both band and FFA simultaneously, but Paige has done just that since her freshman year. She has competed as a member of the FFA horse judging and FFA cooperative business teams. When she found out she could audition for the FFA National Band which comes together for one week at the organization’s national convention in Indianapolis, she submitted her audition piece via YouTube.”
It took two months to get the news that she’s the first ever MJHS student to make the FFA National Band.
“In October, I get to travel to Indiana and join teens from all over the U.S.,” Paige said.
She and her new FFA National Band friends will perform multiple performances in Indianapolis.
“My mentor is definitely my teacher, Hara Hackett, as well as all my band directors over the years and the wonderful MJHS FFA advisors,” the excited high schooler said. “When the email came out with the results for National Band, Mrs. Nick (Nicholas) burst into the classroom I was in and screamed.”
Paige said that Hackett has been her only private teacher since sixth grade.
Paige lives with her 12-year-old brother, John, who plays drums and the piano. She has three cats, one dog and a lot of fish.
“I earn FFA credit by training our rescue dog and doing research with my fish tanks and pond,” she said. “When I’m not home, I love to take horseback jumping lessons or play in the Vanderbilt Youth Philharmonic on Sundays. I also do horse judging and the Cooperative Development Challenge through MJHS FFA.”
The widely ambitious teen wants to go to college and major is some kind of animal science and definitely minor in music.
“I plan to keep playing clarinet and working with many animals,” she said.