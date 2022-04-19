“Bear Pride, Mt. Juliet High” is the beloved mantra at Mt. Juliet High School and now a scholarship in the name of late principal Mel Brown – who popularized the phrase — has been set up.
The school’s Parent, Student, Teacher Organization wanted to honor Brown, who died in February. At least one, possibly two, MJHS seniors, selected from a group of teacher nominees, will receive the $250 scholarships.
A T-shirt selling campaign has been extended to Friday, April 22 to garner funds for the scholarships to help make it an annual award. Brown, who retired as MJHS principal in 2018, was known for chanting the slogan at games, assemblies, in the cafeteria, before TCAP testing, in the halls and wherever he could.
“I brought up the idea of the scholarship early in the year and my co-president, Tracy Brewer, had the idea to name it for Mel Brown because he had such an influence on the school and coined the phrase ‘Bear Pride Mt. Juliet High.’ We had administrators reach out to his family and they love the idea of it being named after him,” school PTSO co-president Mandi Linde.
Linde said teachers will nominate students who have good attitudes, determination, and school spirit. Nominees will write a short essay on “What Bear Pride Means to Me,” and how the scholarship will make a difference in their lives. A panel of administrators and teachers will then select the recipients.
“We’d like this to be an opportunity for students who might not be already receiving other scholarships or awards and need this little boost to help them in their next steps, whether that means a four-year college, trade school or apprenticeships,” Linde said.
An anonymous donation also has been received for the fund.
“We wanted a way to help keep Bear Pride and Mr. Brown’s memory and presence in MJHS for many years to come,” said Brewer.
MJHS Principal Beverly Sharpe said that Brown’s wife, Carroll, was happy to hear about the scholarship in her husband’s honor.
“She was very much in support of a scholarship in his honor,” Sharpe said. “Mr. Brown was a lifelong learner and he believed that every student should further their education beyond high school. The Mel Brown Bear Pride Scholarship aligns perfectly with everything Mr. Brown stood for and accomplished while at MJHS.”