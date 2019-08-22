Barry Wilmore was without air in space, and last Thursday he was without words as he soaked in the experience of having his former football field dedicated in his honor.
The football field at Mt. Juliet Middle School will now be known as the Capt. Barry Wilmore Field in honor of the former Golden Bear and Tennessee Tech football player.
“How do you put it into words? I don’t know that you can. I think there’s still some of me out there,” Wilmore said. “Middle school and high school are when you’re starting to develop your character and integrity, and the coaches put a lot of effort into you. This game requires a certain level of discipline, so I learned a lot and had a lot of great foundations built right here on this field.”
The current middle school building was the high school when Wilmore was in school in the late 1970s.
Wilmore, a captain in the U.S. Navy, is a veteran of two spaceflights, most recently for 167 days as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station. He performed four space walks during that mission.
In 2009, Wilmore piloted his first Atlantis flight to the International Space Station.
Several of Wilmore’s family members and former teammates and coaches were on hand for the ceremony, which started with Wilmore flying to the stadium in a helicopter to deliver the gameball.
“He was a great teammate and still a great teammate and lifelong friend. We had a blast growing up together as young boys in Mt. Juliet,” Wilson County FCA Director Tim Bryant said. “He was always energetic and a go-getter. He was an excellent student and always pushed his teammates to go beyond their limits.”
Wilmore walked onto the Tennessee Tech football team, and worked his way into the school’s sports hall of fame in 2003. He holds the No. 2 spot in Tennessee Tech history for most tackles in a game with 21, and the No. 3 spot for most tackles in a season with 143.
“He was just a special kid. He loved practice and always willing to do whatever it took. He set his mind to what he wanted to do and did it,” former coach and current Wilson County Schools board member Mike Gwaltney said. “He went to Tennessee Tech as a walk on and went on to break records at the school. He’s just one of those special people that always finds a way to accomplish what they want.”
Wilmore’s brother, Jack, said growing up with his younger brother was filled with adventure.
“He had the factor, no doubt. He was the guy that when we didn’t want to something, we’d put him up to it,” Jack said. “I’m proud. I’m his biggest cheerleader. No doubt. I support him 100 percent and he’s the same way.”
Wilmore completed four operational deployments during his tenure as a Naval officer and pilot, including missions in support of Operations Desert Storm, Desert Child and Southern Watch in Iraq, plus missions over Bosnia. He completed more than 60 combat missions during his time with the military.
“He always said he wanted to fly starting about eighth grade. He didn’t necessary say as an astronaut or anything, but he said he wanted to fly,” Gwaltney said.
The game marked the first football game for the recently opened Gladeville Middle School, and although the first-year squad failed to score a touchdown, Gwaltney said the group and all Wilson County students could take lessons from what Wilmore said and what he has accomplished.
“He talked about character and discipline. He had those traits, and whatever he decided to do, he was going to be successful because of that. I think they see they can accomplish whatever they want to if they put in the time and effort,” Gwaltney said.