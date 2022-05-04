Mt. Juliet Police Department spokesman Capt. Tyler Chandler easily defeated incumbent District 10 commissioner Dan Walker in the Republican primary on Tuesday, with races also on the ballot to replace six retiring commissioners.
Chandler had 432 votes; Walker had 144.
District 1 Commissioner Robert Fields held off a challenge by former Wilson County School Board member Wayne McNeese. Fields had 213 votes; McNeese had 122.
The current commissioner won the primary in District 8 and District 17. Kevin Costley kept his District 8 seat with 252 votes against Frank Bush with 198 votes. In District 17, Rusty Keith kept his seat with 517 votes against Robert Pelt with 179 votes.
There were no Republicans qualified to run in District 21. Incumbent Mike Kurtz is running as an Independent in August against Independent Reece Dowell.
District 9 incumbent Sara Patton, who is running as an Independent against Luke McPeek in August, will also compete with Republican Blake Hall, who received 269 votes. His Republican opponents were Jason Moore (151 votes) and Barney smith (92 votes).
Six commissioners retired this year -- Kenny Reich, Terry Ashe, Sonja Robinson, Annette Stafford, Sue Vanatta and Joy Bishop.
Glenn Denton was the lone candidate to replace Stafford. He received 103 votes.
Haskell Evans received 341 votes and opponent Menda McCall Holmes received 150 votes in their bid to take over Ashe’s seat.
Jeremy Hobbs and Aaron Shane ran for Robinson’s seat. Hobbs received 388 votes; Shane had 263.
Vanatta’s retirement meant the door was open for new candidates to run. Jeremy Reich and Mark Young competed against each other. Reich received 558 votes; Young received 341 votes.
Bishop’s seat was also contested as Danny R. Clark and John D. Benedict ran against each other. Clark won the election with 249 votes; Benedict had 207 votes.
There are nine independent candidates who will run against the winners of the primary in August. They are Michelle Newton (District 1); Kevin Graves (District 6); Luke McPeek (District 9); Sara Patton (incumbent, District 9); Chris Dowell (incumbent District 15); Lauren Breeze (incumbent, District 18); Reece Dowell (District 21); Mike Kurtz (incumbent, District 21) and Matt Wilson (District 22).
In other county commission races Tuesday in which the candidate did not have an opponent:
District 2: Rick Brown (incumbent, 241 votes)
District 3: Bobby Franklin (incumbent, 426 votes)
District 4: Chad Barnard (incumbent, 286 votes)
District 5: Jerry McFarland (incumbent, 595 votes)
District 6:
Beth Bowman (447 votes, runs against Independent Kevin Graves in August)
District 7: Terry Scruggs (incumbent, 526 votes)
District 11: John P. Gentry (incumbent, 349 votes)
District 14: Tommy Jones (incumbent, 366 votes)
District 15: Kevin Mack (incumbent, 470 votes)
District 16: Diane G. Weathers (incumbent, 160 votes)
District 18: Terri Nicholson (344 votes, runs against incumbent Lauren Breeze, Independent, in August)
District 19: William Glover (incumbent, 457 votes)
District 22: Wendell Marlowe (incumbent, 316 votes, runs against Matt Wilson, Independent, in August)
District 25: Justin T. Smith (incumbent, 250 votes)