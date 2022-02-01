The Mt. Juliet Police Department officer involved in a fatal shooting of a man on Interstate-65 last week had peacefully resolved a similar situation and received training to de-escalate those kinds of incidents since he joined the department in late 2020.
Cpl. Fabjan Llukaj, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting and had stopped to assist officers, was one of nine law enforcement personnel along with six Metro Nashville Police Department officers and two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers involved in shooting Landon Eastep, 37 in the afternoon on Jan. 27. He died at a hospital from his injuries.
The shooting is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Metro Nashville Police Department.
“Corporal Llukaj is on routine wellness and emotional health leave during the preliminary investigation,” MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler said.
According to Metro Nashville police, Llukaj negotiated with Eastep for about 30 minutes, pleading with the man to surrender. All nine law enforcement members shot at Eastep, who held a box cutter and an unidentified small, silver cylindrical object while taking a shooting stance in a lane on the interstate.
Chandler said Llukaj was hired as a patrolman for MJPD in November 2020 after serving three years with Metro Nashville Police.
Llukaj was promoted to corporal last May. According to MJPD records, he received 13 hours of training to learn how to de-escalate situations involving people with possible mental health issues.
Llukaj received a Meritorious Service Award from MJPD after resolving a situation last September. According to Chandler, Llukaj was dispatched to a man threatening suicide and armed with a knife in Mt. Juliet. Llukaj established a rapport with the man, who eventually set down the knife down.
“Corporal Llukaj used his training and skills to calm the man, ultimately gaining his compliance,” Chandler said when presenting the award for the September incident. “The individual was voluntarily transported to the hospital for assistance. Officer Llukaj’s actions were critical in bringing the situation to a calm and peaceful resolution.”
Metro Nashville Police released bodycam footage from one of its officers, showing only the final four minutes of the incident. Many times in the video, Llukaj can be heard pleading with Eastep to surrender.
Llukaj is heard telling Eastep “Let me help you out, you won’t end up in jail,” “Don’t let me go home with this today, brother please,” “…My word means something, Whatever you are worried about, we will get some help. You don’t want to hurt me, and I don’t damn sure want to hurt you, right?”
During the 30-minute standoff, Llukaj told Eastep he had a family.
“I got kids to go to, I got a family to go home to … but God put me here so I could help you out today and you know it!” he said.
Prior to the video’s release, Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron said, “The Mt. Juliet officer attempted to de-escalate the situation and dialogue with Eastep for some 30 minutes as he (Eastep) held the box cutter in his left hand and kept his right hand in his pocket.”
One of the Metro Nashville Police officers has been decommissioned for firing the final two shots at Eastep with a rifle. The other five Metro Nashville Police officers are on are on routine administrative assignment during the investigation.
Eastep’s widow, Chelesey, and her attorney, Joy Kimbrough, spoke at a news conference last Friday evening.
The Easteps had been married since May. Chelesey Eastep said her husband was loving and always had her laughing.
“Landon was all-around exceptional, and he tried to go above and beyond to do anything that he could to make anybody happy,” she said.
Kimbrough said that while Landon Eastep had some mental health issues, there was no known history of him being suicidal.
Main Street Media reporter Ashley Perham contributed to this report.