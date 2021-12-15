Mt. Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler announced he’s running for the District 10 county commission seat next year.
The district’s four-year term is up for re-election starting with the primary next May. Dan Walker has held the seat for the past eight years. He said he has not yet made a decision about running for a third term. The deadline to file as a candidate is next February.
“Ultimately, my heart is with the Mt. Juliet, Wilson County community, and furthering my service as a county commissioner allows me to support those of District 10,” Chandler said. “It will simply allow me to take my unwavering love for all people and a commitment to a safe, quality community to support a chunk of Mt. Juliet on county-related topics. I have been encouraged by so many in the community to take this step, and the outpouring of support after the announcement has been very heartwarming.”
Chandler, 35, has been a fulltime MJPD employee for the past 17 years. He’s been third in command as captain since October 2017.
District 10 is comprised of Oak Hall, Park Glen, Timber Trail, Tuscan Gardens, Saddle Wood, Somerset Place, Stonehollow, and Woodland Place. It also includes the areas of Thurman Street (where Chandler lives), Curd Road, Oakmont Drive, Davis Drive, Charlie Daniels Parkway, Creekwood Drove, Heather Court and Willow Creek Apartments.
Wilson County Election Administrator Philip Warren said Chandler is good to go as a candidate.
“If you are qualified to run, you can be on the ballot,” Wilson County Election Administrator Philip Warren said about Chandler’s employment status. “We go by state law and there are no state statutes against his running.”
Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said he is fine with Chandler’s announcement.
“It’s OK,” said Hambrick. “He wants to serve the citizens in that capacity as well.”
Current Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice served on the county commission while he was a member of that police department.
Chandler has lived in Mt. Juliet since he was 8 and has lived in District 10 for nearly three years.
“As one who spent most of my life in Mt. Juliet and serving others, I want nothing more than to ensure Mt. Juliet’s residents, visitors, fellow public safety professionals, teachers, and students are well taken care of. I have always been there and will always be for Mt. Juliet’s wellbeing,” he said.