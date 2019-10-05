The Mt. Juliet Police Department will be hosting a community appreciation day, community chili cook-off, and open house in late October.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Police Headquarters, 1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway. The event will be an excellent opportunity for residents to meet neighbors, friends, businesses and members of the police department.
Businesses, families or other groups are encouraged to participate in the chili cook-off, and the public is invited to attend, eat chili, and check out police headquarters and equipment. There will be numerous displays of the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s equipment and technology.
Representatives for the department will conduct tours of police headquarters during the event.
To participate in the Chili Cook-off go to www.mjpdnews.org/chilicookoff for details.