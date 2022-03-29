Mt. Juliet city commissioners voted unanimously to spend $1.5 million to build tennis courts and pickle ball courts Jerry Mundy Memorial Park on Belinda Parkway.
At its meeting Monday night, the commissioners authorized a contract between and Holm Court, LLC to construct three asphalt tennis courts, four asphalt pickleball courts, fencing, concrete sidewalks and curbing, parking (50-55 spaces) lighting, landscaping and the demolition of the existing press box.
The city’s design firm, Collier Engineering Co. Inc., has already completed the design for the project. The work is scheduled to begin April 18 and is expected to be finished by Nov. 1 according to Mayor James Maness.
The money for the project will come from the city’s hotel/motel tax fund.
Mundy Park currently has a Frisbee golf range, multi-purpose field, pavilion, playground and a walking track. It’s home to the Mt. Juliet Youth Football and Cheerleading Association.
“I’m just so amazed at the process and how long (government) takes to do things,” said Commissioner Jennifer Milele. “I’m just glad it’s (approval for upgrades) here.”
Maness said safeguards are always taken in the bidding process for projects using public money.
The commissioners also unanimously tabled a resolution that would have authorized a stop-work order on North Town Garden Apartments on Nonaville Road. The resolution was sponsored by Vice-Mayor Ray Justice for their March 14 meeting, but it was deferred until Monday.
Justice said the developer and Public Works Director Andy Barlow have “worked out” the concerns the city had about road improvements by the developer.
“They are starting to widen on the east side of the road and things are being taken care of,” Justice said.
He said tabling the resolution, rather than omitting it, keeps it available if needed.