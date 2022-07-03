The Mt. Juliet Police Department welcomed its second K9 officer and started a patrol shift change this week.
Citron, an 18-month, Belgian Malinois is partner to Officer Jordan Brown and the pair are now on duty. Citron, an agile, dark-faced dog, joins Majlo, the department’s first K9 officer.
MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler said Brown and Citron completed intensive training last week. Citron’s duty’s include tracking missing persons and suspects, building searches, narcotics detection and criminal apprehensions. As with Majlo and his partner, Sgt. Chris Barth, Citron and Brown will have an SUV equipped just for the dog to make sure he is safe and comfortable during patrol duties.
“I’m beyond grateful for the continued support from our city’s elected leadership and administration, who continue to invest in our community’s safety and police department,” MJPD Chief James Hambrick said. “As we have seen from Sgt. Barth and K9 Majlo, a K9 team is very beneficial. They have tracked countless suspects and missing persons, and it would not have been possible without their capabilities.”
And while the department’s shift schedule changed from a three 8-hour shifts to two 12-hour shifts effective July 4, Brown and Citron will work a flexible shift to cover peak activity times within the city.
Patrol shift times change
The department on Monday started patrol officers on two 12-hour shifts rather than three eight-hour shifts.
Chandler said many police departments are using 12-hour shifts, including Lebanon.
The Mt. Juliet department, with 74 full-time officers, conducted a poll to determine the desire for a shift change.
“The poll was yes or no in favor of 12-hour shifts,” Chandler said. “Seventy percent of the department favored 12-hour shifts.”
Four details (groups of officers with supervision) will rotate off-days to cover the two 12-hour shifts.
Dayside officers will be on patrol from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nightside officers will be on patrol from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. All officers will be off duty every other Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
“Many of our officers approached the command staff, asking that we look into the possibility of 12-hour shifts, which has been on our radar,” said Hambrick. “All wanted a better quality of life, with weekends off and fewer workdays, to spend more time with their family. 12-hour shifts allow for such.”
With the addition of the new detail, Sgt. Josh Lo and Cpl. Justin Angle were promoted as supervisors. Hiring for a second corporal’s position is being done, Chandler said.
Chandler said these changes bring an increase of officers on patrol each shift.
“There is an increase, but we do not like to advertise such,” he said. “Due to the increase in more officers on patrol, the community will benefit from that enhancement.”
The starting pay for certified police officers with three years or more experience is $55,452 annually and tops out in two years at $66,175 annually.