Motorists may see the end of nearly two years of driving confusion where Mt. Juliet Road crosses over Interstate 40 as the bridge widening overpass project is scheduled to be completed in May.
The $5.9 million project started in November 2020. The city is paying approximately $2.7 million of the cost, with the remainder paid for by federal and Tennessee Department of Transportation funding.
“This interchange experienced a high degree of congestion in the AM and PM peak hours due to the high number of Mt. Juliet commuters and regional traffic from Wilson, Rutherford, and southeast Davidson counties,” Mt. Juliet Deputy Director of Public Works and Engineering Matthew White said.
Construction widening work on the bridge forced orange barrels, lane shifts and diverted directions. Stressed motorists, horn honking and abrupt lane changes (some even found themselves unwittingly on a lane to the interstate) ensued.
South of I-40 near Providence Marketplace there is a five-lane cross section on Mt. Juliet Road, the same as it is north of I-40. However, at the interchange itself, one of the northbound lanes on Mt. Juliet Road changes to a turn lane for I-40 westbound on the bridge.
“While this northbound to westbound double left turn lane is certainly needed, the fact that the northbound thru lane changes into an exclusive left turn lane creates an entrapment of traffic resulting in a high amount of weaving and a high level of congestion for northbound traffic,” said White.
Widening the bridge will allow for two continuous northbound lanes in addition to maintaining the exit to N. Mt. Juliet Road from the I-40 westbound.
Initially, the travel lanes on Mt. Juliet Road were shifted to the east to allow the contractor to construct the widening of the road and bridge to the west. Also, interstate lanes were shifted to allow room for the bridge pier to be constructed on the interstate.
The work on the west side of the road/bridge has been completed and all new traffic signal poles have been installed. Traffic lanes on Mt. Juliet Road were then shifted to the west side (new portion of the bridge), so that work could begin on the east side of the bridge.
“Currently, the contractor is still working on the east side replacing the bridge rail, installing sidewalk, and other road and drainage improvements,” said White.
Although TDOT is managing all of the construction, the city has received a lot of complaints about the visibility of the temporary roadway striping and the travel lanes not aligning with the traffic signal head placement.
White said the city continues to tell TDOT and the contractor about the striping visibility issues.
“The contractor recently updated the temporary striping, which has been a much-needed improvement,” he said.
Currently, the northbound travel lanes do not line up with some of the traffic signal placements. This misalignment is due to the travel lanes being temporarily shifted to the far west side of the roadway to give room for the contractor to construct the necessary improvements on the east side of the road/bridge.
“This is just temporary and when the contractor is complete with the work on the east side of the bridge, the travel lanes will be realigned in their final location, which will align with the traffic signal heads,” said White.