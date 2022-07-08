Mt. Juliet is preparing for a huge celebration of its 50th anniversary of incorporation on Saturday, July 16 with music, historians, hot air balloon rides, eight food trucks, water slides and a huge salute to the city.
The celebration takes place at Charlie Daniels Park from 4-9 p.m., ending with a fireworks display. Parks Director Rocky Lee said he expects thousands to attend, and planning started four months ago.
“This is going to be a once in a lifetime situation,” he said. “You only turn 50 one time. We are really stoked about it”
Country music artist Darryl Worley is scheduled to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a 90-minute set. Cheri Hefner and the Cedar Creek Boys are the other scheduled musical acts.
Worley’s six albums have produced 18 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Charts, including three No. 1s.
According to Lee, the official unveiling of a Charlie Daniels monument is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the train car near the tennis courts. The monument is part of the Tennessee Music City Pathways project.
The dedication of the bridge for the Cedar Creek Greenway addition at the back of the park is scheduled for 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m. Don Tisdale is scheduled to sing the national anthem, followed by Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick singing his song “Community Strong.”
Lee said that tickets for hot air balloon rides will be available in a raffle, a wine-tasting area and a Kool-Aid station.
A “History Pavilion” will be available for viewing at the park.
“It’s all about a live history of Mt. Juliet,” Lee said. “From 1835 to present and modern day. We will have a streaming video there with history and interviews with our major people, past and present.”