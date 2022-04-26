Mt. Juliet city commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to move along the South Greenhill Roundabout project in a brief meeting Monday night.
The resolution approved an agreement between Mt. Juliet and Middle Tennessee Electric to relocate utilities to make room for the roundabout.
The roundabout is planned for the intersection of South Greenhill Road and Willoughby Station Boulevard (entrance to Willoughby Station neighborhood). Also planned are connections from the Willoughby Station and Mt. Vernon Estates neighborhood to the Town Center Trail greenway.
The agreement approves an estimated $55,904 to the city for its shared cost of the project. The relocation plans said 60 percent of the utilities are in the public right-of-way and 40 percent are located on private utility, with total costs for the relocation project $129,761.34, including engineering.
The city is responsible for the relocation of utility facilities on private utility right-of-way, but not on the publically owned areas. Commissioners said there was no need for a budget amendment for these costs.
Construction of the roundabout is set to begin this summer. Its purpose is to improve traffic flow, and safety during morning and afternoon peak commute times. Part of the plan is to include a 10-foot all-purpose path along South Greenhill Road to the two neighborhoods as well as the greenway.
Last week, the traffic light at Lebanon Road and South Greenhill Road became operational. Vice Mayor Ray Justice has pushed for this light for several years.
“This has been an intersection that has needed a traffic signal for a long time now,” Public Works Director Andy Barlow said. “We have worked with some equipment that we had in place, and we have it all in here thanks to Stansell Electric.”
Also, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution for a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Regional Transpiration Authority for maintenance of the WeGo Star train station at 22 East Division St.
The agreement states Mt. Juliet is responsible for all utilities, routine site maintenance, major repairs and replacements to the station. That includes asphalt, canopies, concrete overlays, lighting upgrades or replacements.
Mt. Juliet is also responsible for providing security at the station during morning and afternoon commute hours.
According to the agreement, RTA is responsible for the video surveillance system, ticketing equipment and other fixtures.