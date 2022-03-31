A Mt. Juliet artist was chosen by the Metro Nashville Arts Commission to create a two-story high suspended artwork inside the new Donelson Branch Library.
Amber Lelli was chosen from more than 100 artists for the library project. Artist team Wowhaus was chosen for the exterior plaza art project for the library that has a projected opening date of spring or summer 2024.
Lelli works as the studio manager and apprentice with Nashville sculptor Alan Lequire. Recently her worked was on display at the New York National Sculpture Society Gallery in the Young Sculptors Exhibit.
“It’s an honor to be selected for this opportunity. As a longtime Middle Tennessee resident, I have many fond memories in Donelson,” said Lelli. “To be able to invest my skills back into this city and library means so much to me.
“The power of books is inspiring and can be witnessed in my family’s history, from my grandmother who never got past first grade, to my mother, who, through a love of books, worked to become an editorial director. And now to me, who in three generations gets this opportunity to create a sculpture highlighting this great community and the power of this location.”
Lelli, who is working on projects for her April 9 showing at Modfellows Art Gallery in Nashville, said she was happily surprised she was chosen for the library project.
“Well, I was confident in the interview process,” she said. “But to be told I was chosen, was amazing, and a huge responsibility.”
Metro Arts Communications Manager Emily Waltenbaugh said the next step for Lelli and the Wowhaus team to engage with the community in a series of meetings to hear ideas about permanent installations at the branch. Lelli said she will wait until those meetings take place before she begins the process of creating the project.
“This next whole process is all about community engagement,” Lelli said. “I want to know their suggestions about capturing the spirit of Donelson. Then I can next design based on this and moving forward with the project.”
She said the artwork will be two stories high in a corner near large windows and natural light. She said she has not chosen the medium to use. Lelli was part of the design team for similar artwork for the Nashville airport in 2015.
“As an artist and for this public art I am providing a service and will take all the information we glean from the community, compile it and create a great sculpture,” she said. “It’s about what Donelson means to people, the spirit and history of Donelson.”
She said she hopes to plan and design the project this year. She has a budget of $150,000 for the project.
Both artworks at the Donelson library are funded through Metro Nashville’s Percent for Public Art Fund, established in 2000 under Mayor Bill Purcell. This fund allocates one percent of funding for designated projects in the Metro Capital Improvements Budget toward the commission of artworks in the Metro Public Art Collection.
“I am looking forward to partnering with local businesses and residents to capture the spirit of Donelson,” said Lelli. “I’m proud to be from Mt. Juliet as well and super honored. I’m ready to rise to the occasion.”