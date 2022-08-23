A trophy holds a baseball signed by the 1969 Cardinals of the Mt. Juliet League. It was given to the team’s coach, Raymond McDaniel. He brought the trophy to the organization’s sign dedication and ribbon cutting.
The Mt. Juliet League has a new sign at the ballpark entrance after agreeing to a sponsorship deal with Two Rivers Ford.
LAURIE EVERETT
Raymond McDaniel holds a trophy presented to him in 1969 by his players on the Cardinals team at the Mt. Juliet League ballpark.
A partnership between the Mt. Juliet League youth baseball and softball organization and Two Rivers Ford was cemented with the ribbon cutting for a new electronic sign at the ballpark last week.
In a sponsorship-naming rights deal with the car dealership, Mt. Juliet League boasts the new sign that rises above the ball fields’ entrance on Lebanon Road.
“This is the largest, private baseball park in the Southeast,” said Mt. Juliet civil engineer Rob Porter, who started playing ball at 9 when the park opened in 1968.
Porter was on hand, not only because the park was a huge part of his youth (he played from ages 9 to 17), but he’s coached for 12 years and spent eight years on the league board.
“It’s all about the community and parents, coming here to build it, run it, and maintain it,” he said.
The first year it was located where now Kroger sits on Mt. Juliet Road, and it moved to its current location the next year.
Two Rivers Ford Marketing Director Tammy Jacobs said this relationship has been in the works for a while.
“It the midst of a couple years of a global pandemic, a tornado and flood, Two Rivers Ford owner John Barker reached out the league to see how we could help the park,” she said. “We came up with naming rights and a sponsorship deal for the foreseeable future.”
Jacobs said Two Rivers Ford (now located in Providence) has been around since 1983.
“We have customers, employees and their kids play here,” she said, “We wanted to infuse a little bit of capital to help out.”
The digital sign, which will light up soon when connected, will provide not only park times and events, but also special events at schools, city events and news in Mt. Juliet. Games for the fall leagues were scheduled to start this week.
The sponsorship will last a minimum of 10 years. Park Director John Drewnowski said the league charges $145 per child to participate in the leagues, but the organization’s cost is $230.
“This annual capital will help make up the difference and is much needed,” he said. “It will go a long way toward infrastructure improvements.”
Trophy from 1969
One guest at the ribbon cutting who stayed mostly on the sideline was Raymond McDaniel, 88, one of the first coaches at the league. Porter played for him in 1969.
“Our team was called Cayce’s Dairy Queen Cardinals,” McDaniel said. “We did a lot of growing, mostly losing, but some winning.”
He brought a trophy presented to him as coach in 1969. It had a signed baseball on it, with the players’ signatures (including Porter) on it.
“It’s so good Two Rivers Ford is helping with financing, this is a great place for kids to be safe and keeps a lot of kids out of trouble, this was the vision,” McDaniel said.