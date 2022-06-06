Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: S @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wind: S @ 13 mph
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Wind: S @ 14 mph
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 7 High
Humidity: 49%
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Precip: 39% Chance
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Heat Index: 86°
We'll keep you connected to all the updated local news and information about what's happening in Wilson County for less than 50 cents a week.
Keep up with the latest headlines from Wilson County with our free weekly e-newsletter!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.