At its first meeting of the new year on Monday, the Mt. Juliet Commission made quick work on several agenda items – giving final approval for the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary cottages, deciding about an impact fee study and naming the city’s employee of the year.
The short meeting began with commissioners remembering longtime, popular donut shop businessman Nader Khoury who died last Saturday at age 54. The founder of Gourmet Donuts and Café and more recently Mt. Juliet Donut Shop died at a Nashville hospital after health complications and awaiting a transplant.
“He’s been benevolent to the whole city and will be greatly missed,” said District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner.
On second reading, commissioners unanimously approved a project proposed by Old Friends Senior Dog Facility that would build between nine and 11 950-square-foot-cottages to house dogs near its facility on Nonaville Road. Those are planned to open in 2023.
Commissioners deferred a resolution about a possible agreement between the City of Mt. Juliet and Duncan Associates for the completion of an impact fee rate study. The city wants to establish an impact fee for all developments to offset the impacts to the transportation system.
Duncan Associates provided the City with a proposal, however City Attorney Gino Marchetti said there were complications.
Justice said he would see how other cities, such as Franklin, handle offsetting impacts related to development. Commissioners voted to defer the item until the first meeting in February.
Commissioners announced their 2021 employee of the year as Marty Potts. He’s a 17-year employee in the public works department.
“He’s a very dedicated man,” City Manager Kenny Martin said.
“This is a huge honor,” said Potts. “I appreciate what the city has done. The last three months have been tough (his wife has been ill). All our guys get to it too. It’s a team effort.”
The commission addressed renewing annual appointments to the Joint Economic & Community Development Board. Martin reappointed Planning Commission Chair Luke Winchester to his spot and asked if Justice wanted to continue on the board.
Justice said he’d prefer not to be reappointed and the position was at times “like eating crushed glass.” He nominated Commissioner Jennifer Milele to the board which meets quarterly.