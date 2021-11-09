The Mt. Juliet Commission approved the first steps of a mixed-use development in the Pleasant Grove area of Mt. Juliet that would include 275 apartments.
The commission approved a preliminary master development plan for the Village at Pleasant Grove, which will be located on 21 acres that currently houses the Church at Pleasant Grove. The church sold 21 of its 27 acres located on Pleasant Grove Road to Imagine1 Company.
Imagine1 Company partner Matt Gardner said plans for the development include 94,500 square feet of office space, 17,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 275 apartments.
“We look at this project as a step up in the continuation of the success we have had at Vintage Station North,” said Gardner, who said the Village at Pleasant Grove would have a primary focus on office and retail.
Vintage Station North features 220 apartments on about seven acres at the intersection of N. Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street alongside the WeGo Transit train station.
“We’re working with several high-end retailers, restaurants and office tenants to really tailor the project to their needs,” he said.
Development plans also include a 2,000-square-foot “pop-up” retail and restaurant space that could be used seasonally.
The apartments will include similar amenities to Vintage Station North, which include a fitness facility, meeting space, resort-style swimming pool and dog park.
Gardner said apartment units could be about 850-875 square feet and rent at around $1,700 a month but noted the units have not been fully designed and those numbers would likely change.
The Church at Pleasant Grove also submitted a letter to the city stating it would not oppose the sale of alcohol for on-premises consumption. The city will waive the 500-foot buffer requirement between churches and businesses that are allowed to serve alcohol.
The second reading of the plans are set for Monday, Dec. 13.