Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice shook up the city’s commission meeting Monday when he introduced a drop-in resolution aimed at seemingly “racially-motivated and divisive” comments posted online by Commissioner Jennifer Milele.
Justice introduced the resolution after the commissioners voted to suspend the rules for his comments. After a nearly 30-minute discussion, the resolution was approved 3-1 with Milele voting “no.” Commissioner Bill Trivett did not vote as he had left the meeting early.
“This resolution does not sanction anyone. This resolution does not call out anyone individually,” Justice said.
The resolution expresses the Mt. Juliet Commission’s opposition to “racially motivated and divisive comments” or comments that target individuals based on their race, sex or religion made on social media or offline.
Justice said the group is limited in its options about how to handle those situations, but said the best option is for the group to express it opposition.
The resolution came after a series of social media posts from Milele’s now-suspended Twitter account that Justice said takes aim at Muslims in America, George Floyd and other topics. He described the comments as “disgusting” after he read a pair of tweets from printed screenshots he provided during the meeting.
Milele said the full context of the posts was not presented and accused Justice of presenting the resolution as a form of personal retribution.
“There is nothing racist in here, and for you to come in here and throw this on the table without an ethics investigation is just … I can tell you’ve been here a long time and you’re used to getting your way. You’re used to the public not knowing what you’re doing,” Milele said.
Milele said one post featured a black woman who was talking about the black community and said Justice’s resolution was due to her exposing his “personal agendas” in the past.
“He doesn’t like it. He cannot debate me on the floor, so what’s next? Character assassination, and that’s what this is. It’s outlandish. It’s ridiculous,” she said.
Milele also said she was being condemned for someone else’s opinion and said her First Amendment rights were being violated.
“These documents that were shared with us … it can be misleading. I’m not sticking up for either side. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. Am I embarrassed? As a commissioner for District 2, I’m frustrated,” said Trivett. “I think our city is much better than this.”
“We represent the City of Mt. Juliet and if elected officials are going out and making comments that are derogatory, there needs to be some accountability for that,” Commissioner Scott Hefner said.
“I wouldn’t have posted some of the stuff. That’s for sure,” Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said.
Justice said a constituent presented him with the screenshots and he talked to Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti about investigating the matter.
“I didn’t conduct an ethics investigation because it didn’t rise to the level of an ethics violation,” said Marchetti, who said he read Justice’s ethics complaint but declined to go further.
“I was asked to do this, and I did it. In my opinion, are these disgusting? Yes. Are they edgy? Yes. I share Commissioner Trivett’s sentiment that this is extremely frustrating,” Justice said.
Milele said she has been unable to access the Twitter account due to its suspension.