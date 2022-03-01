Mt. Juliet abandoned plans to expand its police headquarters and pivoted to possibly construct a new building at a special called meeting before the city commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday night.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution to ask the county to enter into an agreement related to ambulance service Monday night.
“We are here tonight to look at the future growth plan of the department, its current status and continued weather-related issues and look at upgrading,” Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said at the special called meeting. “We have run out of room and it’s a safety issue as well.”
Recently Vice-Mayor Ray Justice and Commissioner Scott Hefner expressed concerns about the rising cost estimates for the plan to renovate and expand the current police headquarters.
Monday night the commissioners decided rather to spend money into a new building and negotiate the purchase of property near the existing building to put the new facility. The current police headquarters is adjacent to Charlie Daniels Park.
Justice, a former Wilson County sheriff’s deputy, said he thought the original expansion plan was to address needs for five to 10 years and not 15 to 20 years.
“Maybe this has gotten bigger than we thought,” he said. “We need to stay in budget.”
Last year the city approved $6 million for the police building project. The cost discussed Monday night was closer to $16 million. Funding will come from the general reserve fund for capital projects.
The current building is 14,000 square feet, with another 2,000 square feet of auxiliary space.
James Kennon, principal architect for Architect Workshop, said the original plan would have doubled the facility space to 32,000 square feet and strengthened the walls of the police and fire dispatch center, and added a city emergency coordinating center, administrative office and an entire-building generator.
“It’s an essential service structure, so if a storm blows through, we want the building to still be there,” said Kennon.
Also included in those plans were a public storm shelter, a 911 and emergency operations center, evidence storage area and lab, a K-9 area, and interview rooms.
He said that a new building would be two stories with the same total square footage and include many of the original planned upgrades.
MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler said detectives work in an old home near the police building and all should be under the same roof.
“We’d have to buy the land, but with this plan we won’t interrupt services,” he said.
Gary Merritt owns the property needed for the project.
Justice suggested that City Manager Kenny Martin negotiate a land purchase and present a contract at the commissioners’ March 14 meeting.
At the regular meeting, Mayor James Maness discussed a resolution to instruct Martin to begin negotiations to obtain an agreement with Wilson County for ambulance services in the city.
Maness said he put the resolution together last Sunday after speaking to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. He brought up the recent crises in the county related to ambulance service and diminished staff and said this affects the safety of Mt. Juliet citizens.
The resolution outlines a framework for the proposed agreement and asks the county to immediately provide the city of Mt. Juliet two ambulances with an option for a third one. Mt. Juliet Fire Department personnel will staff the ambulances, according to the resolution.
“There have been routine closures of fire stations and staffing cut in half at Station 3 (behind City Hall),” said Maness.
The resolution asks the county to continue to dispatch the ambulances, provide a medical director and continue to provide medical billing and revenues split 50/50 between Mt. Juliet and the county.
The resolution now goes to the county for discussion and a response.