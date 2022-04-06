The Mt. Juliet Farmers Market is scheduled to open Saturday April 30 at Charlie Daniels Park.
According to Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Events Coordinator Erin Farmer, the market this year will be bigger.
“We know we will have at least 10 local vendors on hand every Saturday, and there could be more,” she said.
Market hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. On Thursdays, the hours are 1-6 p.m. and Ferguson Farms will be the only vendor that day.
“They have a variety with occasional baked goods, as well as honey and eggs, and both chicken and duck,” said Farmer.
The market has grown from a single pavilion to a larger Farmer’s Market Pavilion, which gave the local farmers some growing room. The original pavilion is for artisans now.
Vendors pay $25 for the season and have their own table space in the pavilion. Farmer said vendors may still register.
At around 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays, the area farmers, beekeepers and jam makers come to the market space to set up their hauls of bright red tomatoes, squash, beans and other fresh vegetables.
According to Farmer, other items for sale are expected to be meats and eggs and flowers from Little Belly Farm, fresh produce from Walker Produce and Underwood Farms, and local honey, blueberries, syrups, lotion bars from Ralston Farm, spices from Tuckers Peppers, and Corrine Bodin with jams, jellies and jelly jar vases.
Dirt Dawg Nursery is a new vendor with plants. Farmer said she is planning to have a woodworker in the artisan area.
Walker Produce owner David Walker said he has been with this area market from its inception.
“The market is 11 years old,” he said. “I know that because my daughter was 7 years old the first year and she’s 18 now and still coming to the market with me. I have really enjoyed everyone here. Come on over, my produce speaks for itself.”