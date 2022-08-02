Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said city commissioners need time to “digest” what he said was an “interesting” pitch for a proposed Mt. Juliet Town Center that could bring a new city hall, new fire station, a grocery, retail mixed-used space, parking garage, and multifamily housing space to the city.

At a special-called workshop on July 25, Matt Gardner of Imagine1 made the more than one-hour presentation that suggests the project would be a “symbiotic” partnership between developer Mark Lineberry, Imagine1 and the city. The proposal would combine efforts to build the project on North Mt. Juliet Road, East Hill Street and Caldwell Street with a preliminary overall budget of about $150 million, according to Lineberry.

Tags

Recommended for you