A food pantry in Mt. Juliet received a donation from a crosstown church that will allow it to add space to its facility to further serve an ever-increasing need for food in west Wilson County.
Providence United Methodist Church gifted Mt. Juliet Help Center $217,000 during its Feb. 6 Sunday service.
“We are overwhelmed by their generosity,” Help Center Director Carolyn Smith said while sorting food at the center. “We had no idea. This donation will help us move forward with a so needed expansion and we no longer have to do so much fundraising!”
Providence Church Pastor Jacob Armstrong explained each Christmas Eve the approximately 3,000 parishioners have a celebration offering.
“This past Christmas Eve we had our largest offering to date,” Armstrong said. “We received more than $271,000.”
The largest one-time offering ever for the church ($271,000), according to Armstrong, will go to the Mt. Juliet Help Center with another $54,000 going to four communities in Nicaragua to provide clean drinking water.
“We are a very generous church, and we continue to grow and a lot of folks here care about Mt. Juliet Help Center,” Armstrong said. “They are our longest church partnership.”
Armstrong, the son of former Mt. Juliet Library Director Linda Armstrong, said he remembers when his mom volunteered at Mt. Juliet Help Center, and he tagged along. That cemented his love for the outreach.
“Before we built our current church, we held services at Stoner Creek Elementary and I remember as the founding pastor we had a little red wagon pulled up and down the pews taking donations for Mt. Juliet Help Center,” said Armstrong.
“This year’s celebration focused on the Mt. Juliet Help Center because they are local in Mt. Juliet and there’s a huge area of need in the community for food,” Armstrong said. “We partnered with them 14 years ago because we heard of a need in west Wilson County and people were hungry. We wanted to be part of the solution.”
Since it opened its doors Providence Church has partnered with Mt. Juliet Help Center with weekly food collections and other events.
The Help Center opened in 1983 and rented a space in a small strip mall on N. Mt. Juliet Road. It then moved to Celebration Lutheran Church, which donated space to put a double wide trailer for operations in 2007.
“We built a permanent building on the property in 2014,” Smith said.
In 2021, the Help Center assisted 186 families with emergency utility assistance and 131,210 pounds of food and toiletries were distributed.
“This is the reason we are so grateful for this huge donation to our mission,” Smith said. “We need more space to sort and box and fill in the gaps.”
Providence Church’s donation has accelerated the expansion of a 1,200 square foot addition to their current 2,100 square feet. The plans need to be approved by Mt. Juliet planners and the city commission.
“This expansion will allow for expanding the office, the lobby and storage areas,” said Smith.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for this spring.