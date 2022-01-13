Mt. Juliet High School criminal justice students recently served as the judge, jury, prosecution and defense attorneys during a mock trial.
Students who were organizing members included mock trial president Emma Coss, mock trial vice president Lucas Taylor, Kiylee Gallardo, Micah White and Ami Anilkumar. During the mock trial, Gallardo served as judge; Taylor, Griffin McElreath, Asher Walls, Anilkumar, Jade Judice and Amy Bali served as the prosecutors; Natalie Rezkalla, Takara Crist, Coss, Jada Judice, Clementine Manley, Cindi Ni and Micah White were the defense attorneys; and Khoury Dalton provided sign language during the trial.
MJHS criminal justice instructor Tyrone White said that the reason the students performed the exercise was to “add a fun element to it,” outside of a routine academic lesson during which they were expected to practice the skills they had learned in class. White said that another reason was, “it is my belief that maintaining trust in our justice system preserves an orderly society.”
The student attorneys even videotaped a mock press conference to articulate their theories of the case. The students and faculty “had a great time with this simulation to prepare for actual competition against other schools,” said White.
White said that the student body was also able to take part in the trial by voting “guilty” or “innocent” via a QR code.
A group of students also staged a mock protest during the event. That gave an opportunity for the students to learn about their free speech rights and the proper way to coordinate a protest on school grounds.
The students had to come up with witnesses, decide the direction that the defense and prosecution would take, including opening statements, cross examination and closing statements. The students serving on the “jury” learned about deliberations, White said.
The “defendant “was found innocent, White said.
“The jury wasn’t out for long,” he said. “The jury instruction came from the judge, who was also a student.”
The “trial” took place over three criminal justice classes. White said that the defense attorneys even got school counselors to serve as expert witnesses. They were told “(the defendant) was in therapy for impulsivity and didn’t have the mental awareness to understand his actions,” White said.
Bali said this exercise has had “an impact on my future ambitions and attending law school after getting an undergraduate degree to equip myself for legal fights that play out over cases to exonerate innocent people.”
McElreath agreed, saying, that learning about the court trials and cases in real life has “inspired me to want to make a (positive) difference in the world as an attorney.”
Taylor said serving as a prosecutor gave him the motivation to want to see victims find closure through the justice system. Coss said the mock trial exercise “definitely” gave her insight as to how the court system works, and the role she wants to play to represent those that can’t afford adequate legal counsel.
MJHS Principal Beverly Sharpe, who attended part of the trial, said (the trial) “is a worthwhile event and a great learning opportunity for students. The students were very good at their jobs. They did their research and performed their roles with conviction.
“Mr. White’s criminal justice classes provide high quality learning experiences for students. Mr. White is an exceptional instructor who inspires and motivates students daily. I am very proud of our students for their hard work and dedication to the criminal justice program at MJHS.”
Wilson County Assistant District Attorney Wayne Sutter, Wilson County defense attorney Tony Maynard and Wilson County Schools attorney Lauren Bush served as consultants for the mock trial.
The entire mock trial is part of training for five county competition, which will take place in Clarksville at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Feb. 18-19. If the MJHS students win that competition, they will advance to the state contest, which will take place in March. The national contest will take place in Evansville, Ind., in May.