With a tweak to compensate police officers with many years of experience, Mt. Juliet commissioners passed the city’s $53.9 million 2022-2023 fiscal budget on second reading Monday night.
Commissioners also considered a proposal by Mt. Juliet optometrist Dr. Pete Davis to officially adopt Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick’s song “Community Strong” (just released on his CD) as the city’s official song.
The fiscal year begins July 1, 2022, and ends June 30, 2023.
Commissioners approved a $115,000 increase in the police department’s officer salaries budget. District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner proposed the amendment (introduced by Vice-Mayor Ray Justice because Hefner was absent from the meeting.) At a previous meeting Hefner said he wanted to increase pay for those officers with many years of experience, currently hired or those in the future.
MJPD Deputy Chief Michael Mullins said rewarding experienced officers hired above the starting tier rate encourages applicants.
“The start-in pay is not as competitive for those with more experience,” he said. “If we recruit those with experience we don’t have to train. That means less time on training and getting on the road quicker.”
City Manager Kenny Martin said this policy change will have no impact on other departments. Part of this increase will go toward future hires this fiscal year.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to authorize Mayor James Maness to sign a $1.1 million agreement with Cleary Construction of Kentucky to modernize and repair a breach within an existing detention pond at the park at Mundy Memorial Park.
Davis said he was at the release event for Hambrick’s CD “Somebody’s Gotta Tell Them” and heard Hambrick sing the song. He said the city will celebrate its 50th anniversary July 16 and it would be appropriate to announce an official song.
“The event will be of great fellowship,” Davis sad. “Chief Hambrick has a heart and love for this city … This song on the album will make this celebration even more special.”
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said she would sponsor a resolution to make it happen and Justice said he would join her in this.
“I thank Dr. Pete for is proposal,” Hambrick said after the meeting. “Not because I’m one of the writers and the artist of the song, but because I truly feel it captures the spirit of who we are.”