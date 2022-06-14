Mt. Juliet City Commissioners passed the city’s $53.8 million 2022-2023 fiscal year budget on first reading Monday night, a budget that includes an 8 percent cost of living raise for city employees.
The commissioners also approved a design company for Phase 3 of Town Center Trail and discussed a potential Jimmy Floyd-type sports center at the current police department site after the new headquarters is constructed.
The budget originally included a 6 percent cost of living adjustment for city employees with a potential for up to a 2 percent merit-based increase based on employees’ evaluation in the fall. However, Vice Mayor Ray Justice asked to amend that to an 8 percent raise.
“We have an inflation rate of 8 percent,” he said.
Finance Director Dana Hire said that would be a line-item change from $326,000 to $353,000. Commissioners unanimously approved the change.
Commissioner Scott Hefner said he’d like to discuss a policy change that would give more pay for employees with many years of experience before the budget faces a second reading.
“If you have one year or 10 years of experience, you come in at a pay rate of Tier Three (pay scale),” he said. “I’d like a way to bring those very experienced to a Tier Five.”
Another change that was approved unanimously was to upgrade a line item to $60,000 (from $50,000) that provides City Manager Kenny Martin with a vehicle. Justice said a truck would cost about $60,000. The increase was added to the vehicle line in the city manager’s budget.
Public Safety has the largest department budget with $22 million, followed by General Government with $7.5 million. Public Works budget comes in at $5.6 million and Parks and Recreation at $5.2 million.
“There are $9 million in transfers to the Capital Projects fund to support 29 projects throughout the city,” Hire said after the meeting. “The city projects to end the year with a fund balance of $49.6 million.”
The fiscal year begins July 1, 2022, and ends June 30, 2023. Second reading of the budget is scheduled for the June 27 meeting.
Greenway trail expansion
The commissioners unanimously approved an agreement between the City of Mt. Juliet and Nashville firm Kimley-Horn for the design of Phase 3 of the Town Center Trail.
Mt. Juliet Deputy Director of Public Works Matthew White said the city has been awarded a grant for the project through the Federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program. The grant covers 80 percent of the costs for design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction.
According to the project description, Phase 3 is a proposed 10-foot-wide trail that will extend the existing Town Center Trail by 3,000 feet west toward Mt. Juliet Elementary School.
The plan includes an enhanced pedestrian crossing on West Division Street to the school, signal upgrades to the existing traffic signal at South Greenhill Road, ADA access improvements, a trailhead, pedestrian bridges and barrier fence. The total cost for Phase 3 is $661,256, with Mt. Juliet paying $132,251 (the remainder after the grant funds pay 80 percent).
Sports facility
During a discussion about future land for parks, Parks and Recreation Director Rocky Lee said he’s always asked why the city doesn’t have a public pool. Justice said there has been talk about utilizing the current police station for a sports center on one half and maybe a senior center on the other side. The sports center would be “with a pool and Jimmy Floyd-style.”
“This is after the new police department gets here and then we will present to you,” he said.
After the meeting, Mt. Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler said he did not know the projected completion date of the new police department. The city recently bought land near the current headquarters for the new site.
“We are about to close on purchasing the land out front,” he said. “Then we will start the design process.”