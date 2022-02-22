Two months into the City of Mt. Juliet’s 50th anniversary year, Mayor James Maness said planning for the city’s success started at the beginning.
“The state of our city is strong … and this did not happen by accident,” Maness said during his State of the City address at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce luncheon last Wednesday.
Last year’s address was via Zoom and the mayor said it was special to be in person for this year’s presentation.
Maness took about 45 minutes to review the city’s departments and started with a comparison of city government in the mid-1970s.
“We are at our 50th anniversary now and when we look back at our 1974 budget, we were at $129,850,” Maness said.
He said the city bought its first fire engine in 1974 and in 1975 entered into its first fire mutual aid agreement with Wilson County. He said the city leased space for the first City hall at 68 Hill Street in 1976 and purchased its first City /Municipal Use building at 2040 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in 1978.
“Land was donated by Monty Mires for Charlie Daniels Park in 1984 and in 1993 the city established our parks department and we moved from three city commissioners to five,” said Maness.
The walk down memory lane segued to populations numbers. In 1979 the estimated population of Mt. Juliet was 2,542. “We’ve eclipsed to 40,000 now,” Maness said.
Maness said the city’s revenue is about $41.4 million, and that nearly 60% of that is through taxes.
The 2021 sales tax revenues were $2 million with equal amounts going to the school system, said Maness.
“When you shop Mt. Juliet first, you support the city, but also the school system,” he said.
Maness said $2.7 million in property taxes goes to the fire department. He said the property tax rate in 2011 was 20 cents per $100 assessed value and is now 15 cents, soon to be 11 cents.
Last year the license plate reader system used by the Mt. Juliet Police Department led to 57 stolen cars recovered, 28 stolen license plates recorded, 48 wanted persons found, two recovered stolen trailers and five missing adults found, Maness said. Eleven cameras were added to the system in 2021.
“Mt. Juliet is still one of the safest cities out there in the state of Tennessee,” he said. He said there were 16,225 calls last year, an increase of 11% from 2020; and 2,858 arrests, a 44% increase.
Maness moved to the fire department and told the audience in 2021 there were 3,472 calls with 32 percent of them overlapping.
That third station is now under construction near Green Hill High School with a projected this summer. Maness said 66 percent of the calls are medical, rescue and ER services. He said they strive to have an ambulance at the new station in north Mt. Juliet.
The Public Works Department has 20 transportation projections in various stages of development. The total cost of all projects is estimated at $186 million with $76 million of that in grants and other funding sources and $110 million in city fund commitments. Maness said the project types include road improvements, traffic signal improvements and bike/pedestrian projects.