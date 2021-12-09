His grey beard has been pulled aplenty by youngsters. Yep, it’s real.
And he’s Santa in spirit for many people in Mt. Juliet and beyond.
“It doesn’t really hurt, ’cause I’m used to my grandkids pulling it,” he said.
Santa, aka Steve Cooper, 67, grew up in Mt. Juliet. One could say he’s a Renaissance Santa that has plowed through several careers to be Father Christmas to little ones. He has donned the Santa suit for eight years and this year is hanging out at The Christmas Place in Mt. Juliet.
“I thought, I could either change my way of living and get in shape, or share in a group of old, bearded fat guys and hang out together with our beautiful children,” said Cooper. “I chose the easiest way.”
Prior to being Santa, Cooper worked at WLAC radio in Nashville, mostly writing news. He worked at Service Merchandise, went to chiropractic school, worked on the orthopedic wing at a hospital and was a Deputy Sheriff in Dallas, Texas. He also is the owner of Cooper Karate and Jujutsu Center in Donelson.
“I went to Santa school,” he said. “I learned the history of Santa. And the ins and outs of dealing with kids and being Santa. The biz end, marketing and contracts.
“I don’t play Santa. When I put my suit on, I am Santa.”
It’s real for him, and all the kids who tell him their wishes.
“On two occasions the little ones asked for me to raise grandpa from the dead,” said Cooper.
He said kids have asked him to make mom and dad stop fighting.
“Just yesterday a little guy asked for a dad,” said Cooper.
The veteran Santa said a 9-year-old asked for a bucket of cheese. Others want puppies and kittens. And some 6- and 7-year-olds have asked for iPhones.
“I say to them Santa doesn’t do live animals or iPhones, unless I have parent permission,” said Cooper. “I tell them they have to care for puppies and pay their phone bill.”
He’s got a couple grandkids and he hides his suit when they are around.
But, when the suit goes on for two months out of the year, Cooper said it’s about “kindness, generosity and giving,”