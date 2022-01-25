After 21 years behind the pulpit at Victory Baptist Church, beloved pastor Chuck Groover has stepped down after thousands of sermons, officiating 300-plus funerals, uniting more than 100 couples and providing a peaceful presence to Mt. Juliet.
Groover said he will continue to be a member of the church and has plans to “transition” to a role of ministering other churches, traveling, planting a garden, playing golf and slowing down to enjoy family and friends.
“My biggest thing at this point is the church is in a really good place,” Groover, 65, said. “This is a good time for a transition. The church is good financially, and it’s time for me to step aside. I don’t really use the word retirement, but rather a transition and a slower pace.”
Groover, a Florida native, has been married to Syble for 42 years. They have two adult children, Jamie, and Kelley. The couple met at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (where Groover obtained a degree in religious education) in February 1979 and married in July of that year.
Grover said he was saved at age 9. His goal was to be lawyer and enrolled for pre-law at a college in Florida. He said he surrendered to the Lord and “could not run from it [ministry] any longer.” He worked at a local church and was very active in youth work and children’s ministry.
“The Lord began to reveal I may have a gift for it,” said Groover. “It was a natural progression. I met with the pastor and prayed about my situation. I knew I could not turn away and God changed my heart.”
He said, “I decided instead of doing civil law, I had the heart to do spiritual law.”
Groover then obtained a master’s in divinity in 1981. He was working in ministry in Florida when Syble got a job offer at the Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville in 1993.
In 1994, Groover accepted a position at Hobson Pike Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. He also was a geography teacher and coach at Mt. Juliet High School until June 2000 where he began his tenure at Greenhill Baptist Church. In 2000 Victory Baptist formed out of some of the Greenhill congregants and in 2001 Groover was its named pastor.
A new church building later, and a congregation grown from 70 members to 1,200 when he stepped down last month, Groover said the harmonious relationship between the Greenhill and Victory churches now stands out to him.
“Coming out of a situation at not the best of times, struggling, what could have been a negative journey ended up a great journey in God’s grace,” he said. “It was about timing and God’s purpose, and no bitterness. We melted the hard feelings, and we love one another.”
Grover said the highlight of his career was this past Christmas when the Greenhill Choir and Victory Choir joined in unison for a concert.
“Sitting there seeing the combined choir, with a full house,” said Groover. “It was something,”
A pivotal moment was when Victory obtained land on Tate Lane to build the current church.
“We were able to see the Lord provide property for a new church building. We were able to pull everything together.”
He remembers how all rallied around in the aftermath of the March 2020 tornado.
“Most memorable in my tenure was the development of Everyone’s Wilson,” said Groover. “It was a time when all churches and pastoral leaders got together as one.”
During the pandemic Victory Baptist’s services went virtual and that’s when his daily devotionals hit a poetic nerve to a scared community.
“It’s been amazing to be part of Mt. Juliet,” he said. “My personal greatest award is how Mt. Juliet embraced me and Syble and we know Mt. Juliet is our home. We belong here.”