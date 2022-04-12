Mt. Juliet city commissioners allocated $30,000 toward a public 50th anniversary celebration to commemorate the city’s incorporation at its Monday meeting.
The commissioners also decided to ask Vanderbilt EMS for ambulance services when needed.
The city of Mt. Juliet was formed in 1835 and was incorporated in 1972. Commissioners approved a resolution to give $30,000 to the parks and recreation department for a Saturday, July 16 public event at Charlie Daniels Park from 5-9 p.m. The money will go toward recreation supplies, talent and fireworks.
Parks Director Rocky Lee gave details of the plan.
“This will be an event worthy of Mt. Juliet,” he said. “For every citizen from ages 2 to 92. It will encompass the whole park.”
Lee said the headliner talent alone could cost up to $15,000.
“Nothing is set in stone yet, we need to sign contracts, and everything costs a fortune,” Lee told the commissioners. “We want to blow this up if you are on board with us. I promise it will be worthy.”
Lee said there will be a dunking booth and joked he had time slated for the commissioners to do their part with that activity.
• Commissioners also addressed their growing concern of continued Wilson Emergency Management Agency staffing challenges. They approved a resolution requesting Fire Chief Jamie Luffman to negotiate an agreement between Vanderbilt Lifeflight Ground EMS Transport and the city for ambulance services whenever WEMA ambulances are not available.
This move comes on the heels of commissioners sending a resolution to the county asking for it to provide more ambulances to the city. No updates on that resolution were given Monday.
If the agreement is completed, the city will provide quick response vehicles staffed with one paramedic and one advanced EMT to assist Vanderbilt crews with patient care. For high acuity calls or severe trauma, the Vanderbilt crew may receive assistance from Fire Department of Mt. Juliet personnel during transport.
The commissioners must give final approval to any agreement with Vanderbilt.
• Commissioners approved reducing the fees charged by the parks department for nonprofits to use the park’s facilities.
“This is to support non-profits by charging lower prices,” City Manager Kenny Martin said. “They give back to our community.”
An organization must provide proof of its 501(c)(3) status to receive the new rate. A standard $40 charge for four hours for a pavilion rental would be reduced to $20 per four hours for non-profit organizations.