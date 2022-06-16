Mt. Juliet commissioners have taken the first step toward a city-funded ambulance division by including $1.9 million toward a Mt. Juliet Medical Emergency Services unit in the city’s 2022-2023 budget.
The city’s $53.8 million budget unanimously passed on first reading this week. It will have a second reading on Monday, June 27. If it passes, Mt. Juliet will create its own ambulance division with an EMS chief, four ambulances, 12 paramedics, and six advanced emergency technicians.
“I believe, based on the trends, adding an ambulance division to the fire department is the best way to serve the citizens of Mt. Juliet,” said Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman.
Mt. Juliet and Wilson County have had discussions and disagreements for years about how to provide Mt. Juliet with dependable ambulance service. Currently, Mt. Juliet depends on the Wilson Emergency Management Agency for ambulance service, but the county agency is currently understaffed.
All ambulance service in the city is provided by WEMA, with an ambulance at Fire Station No. 2 behind City Hall, and one at Fire Station No. 1 on Belinda Parkway. Luffman said there are about 3,000 ambulance calls a year and at times the city relies on WEMA ambulances located in the county at the Lakeview, Gladeville and Laguardo stations to handle some of those calls.
“We run a large number of overlapping calls, sometimes, two, three up to four at a time,” said Luffman. “We are seeing an increasing trend on this as Mt. Juliet’s population reaches near 40,000 citizens. If we have more than two calls, that requires ambulance transport to have to pull from those other stations.”
Luffman said that situation occurs as much as five times per day and causes longer response and transport times.
“When they pull from those county stations it leaves them (county fire stations) vulnerable,” said Luffman. “It doesn’t do the patients, or taxpayers, in those outside places good at all.”
This past February the Mt. Juliet commissioners passed a resolution to offer to the county members of the FDMJ to staff ambulances until the county can fix its staffing issues.
“This was in good faith, for a joint venture,” said Luffman. “I have respect for WEMA and understand falling on hard times. It was an offer to show the city of Mt. Juliet was willing to help WEMA.”
Luffman said the county never responded to the offer.
In a phone interview Thursday, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said he had not heard about the ambulance division included in Mt. Juliet’s proposed 2022-2023 budget. He said there is a request in the county’s proposed budget to get three more ambulances – one for Mt. Juliet, one for Lebanon and one as a backup.
Hutto said those will be paid for with American Rescue Funds and will be reviewed for approval by the county budget committee this month. He also said the county has ordered a fire truck to be added to the county this year to assign to the under-construction fire station on Central Pike, plus six personnel.
Hutto said he has told Mt. Juliet officials about all of those county requests.
“But it’s their call,” he said in a phone interview about the Mt. Juliet plan. “We will continue to provide our services for the county. If that’s what they’ve decided, that’s what they’ve decided.”
The entire Mt. Juliet fire department budget is $6.2 million, and the $1.9 million ambulance division would be separate. If the budget item is approved, the city would first hire an EMS chief. According to the plan the city then will lease four ambulances (three emergency and one convalescence) at $60,000 per vehicle. To buy an ambulance outright is about $1 million.
According to Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, each of the two current Mt. Juliet fire stations would have an ambulance assigned there, fire station being built near Green Hill High School would have an ambulance and the fourth one would be a backup.
If the Mt. Juliet ambulance division is created, the two WEMA ambulances will go back to the county, Maness said.
“We’ve done the preliminary legwork,” Luffman said. “It’s a large undertaking and we expect delays. … There’s a long list for (ambulances) and we hope to get Mt. Juliet on those lists.”
Ambulance options considered by Mt. Juliet include privatizing its ambulance service, the joint venture with the county and hiring an outside ambulance service.
“Looking at all the options, this city-run option is the best fit for the citizens of Mt. Juliet,” said Luffman.
Hutto called a Wilson Post reporter a while after the first phone interview Thursday to say that the county views the Mt. Juliet plan a lot like private schools in the county.
“We offer an education in the county, and they have a right to choose to use them,” he said. “If this is Mt. Juliet’s route, WEMA will always be there for a backup.”