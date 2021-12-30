Mt. Juliet’s top law enforcement officials top said a second tornado to hit the city in less than two years this month strongly shows the urgent need to reinforce and expand Mt. Juliet’s police department.
With $6 million approved in October 2020 for the police station project, the city hopes to break ground on the first phase of it in the middle of next year. The expansion is planned to eventually increase existing 14,500 square feet to around 40,000 square feet.
The first phase of the project will be to secure the department’s communications in a tornado-resistant structure. That also would allow for a safe shelter for residents during a storm. MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler said that seven people sought shelter during the Dec. 11 tornado.
“We told them they could stay, but we also explained that our building was not a safe shelter,” Chandler said.
“We continue to push ahead in the process to expand police headquarters and ensure our essential operations and staff are protected from storms,” MJPD Chief James Hambrick said. “Anyone who walks through our headquarters and knows the recent impacts of dangerous storms can quickly see that we are in a dire of more space and storm protections. Staff and our architects have invested a lot of time, funding, and effort into this process, which truly takes a lot of study and planning to get it right.”
Hambrick said the need for additional space and a secure building is immediate.
“Our ultimate goal is an economical, durable, and functional building that our community can be proud of, but also confident, that we can maintain our emergency operations, answer calls for help, and dispatch resources if struck by a storm,” Hambrick said. “If our building was hit by a dangerous storm, it would be devastating to our abilities to respond and help those in need. Our community members deserve better protections than that, and we are working hard to enhance our emergency preparedness and mitigation efforts.”
Last month, a request for proposals/qualification was sent to find a construction manager. City staff is in the process of choosing that contractor.
A cost estimate for the project will be determined at that time. City commissioners will then approve the contractor and the cost estimate to move forward with construction. Funding will come from the general reserve fund for capital projects.
“The March 3 (2020) tornado and continued tornados give us a clear understanding that our critical operations are not safe from storms, nor could our communication dispatchers and staff properly shelter from a storm,” said Chandler.