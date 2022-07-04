In a discussion about future park land in Mt. Juliet at the June 13 city commission meeting, Vice Mayor Ray Justice revealed the glimmerings of a vision to build a public pool.
“I remember when I was a kid when we traveled to Alabama and they had a community pool and center and we went swimming there every day,” he said. “It’s a great childhood memory.”
Justice was integral in the development of the Mt. Juliet Community Center that was built in 1999.
“At that time, it would have been great to add a pool during construction, but there was not enough population to justify this,” he said. “We wanted to build a center as top priority.”
In 2000, the population of Mt. Juliet was 14,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Based on the latest 2022 data from the U.S. Census, the current population of Mt. Juliet is 40,766.
The city recently purchased land adjacent to the current police facility on Charlie Daniels Parkway to construct a new police headquarters. This would leave the current facility up for grabs for something. Justice suggested using the current police facility for a senior center run by the city and add an indoor pool.
“This preliminary vision would be to give the center the old police department for an activity center, offices and with access to walking trails and the park,” Justice said.
All parks capital projects are paid for by hotel/motel taxes.
“I love to promote tourism,” Justice said. “It’s part of my job. There are so many hotels in Mt. Juliet, five or six, that bring in a lot of revenue.”
Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said he will always listen to ideas about facilities.
“People are always wanting a pool here. I think this would be a good spot and location. It’s already park land,” Lee said.
Justice said the city will not compete with Lebanon’s Jimmy Floyd Family Center.
“No, this is our thing if it ever happens,” he said. “This vision does not include a sports-type workout place. We don’t want to compete with current local businesses like Planet Fitness. This would be for the citizens of Mt. Juliet.”
The Floyd Center charges for membership. It has indoor and outdoor pools, wellness/fitness center, gymnasium and meeting rooms.