Crye-Leike Real Estate Services Realtor Angela Knee has earned the Graduate, REALTOR® Institute designation from the National Association of REALTORS®.
She completed 60 hours of specific education regarding new technology, laws and procedures outlined by NAR to receive the designation.
Knee is affiliated with Crye-Leike’s Mt. Juliet office and specializes in residential real estate services in Davidson, Wilson, Sumner, Rutherford counties.
“I truly believe that knowledge is power,” Knee said. “It allows me to better serve my clients with all of their real estate needs.”
Knee is on the board of directors and serves as secretary for the Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of REALTORS®.