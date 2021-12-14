Mt. Juliet has rescheduled its annual Christmas Parade to Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
The parade had been scheduled to start last Saturday but a tornado hit the city a few hours before the scheduled start.
“We started tracking the storms about 2 a.m. and once we saw the impact of the storms, we cancelled the parade and thought it would be insensitive to carry on with it,” Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said.
Road closures for the parade are scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. These portions of roads will be closed: North Mt. Juliet Road between East Division Street and Lebanon Road; Lebanon Road between North Mt. Juliet Road and Park Glen Drive; and East Division Street between N. Mt. Juliet Road and Clemmons Road.
Chandler said Lebanon Road will be closed for about 30-45 minutes and the north end of Mt. Juliet Road will be closed for about 90 minutes.
“Nothing was damaged along the existing route we had planned, and we will use that same one Dec. 18,” said Chandler.
He said it was important for the city to dedicate resources to severe weather cleanup last Saturday. Because many emergency services personnel had planned to work at the parade, the MJPD and Fire Department of Mt. Juliet staff were easily assembled for responding to damaged areas, said Chandler.
The Christmas Tree Lighting festivities will begin at about 4:30 p.m. at the clock tower site at the intersection of Division Street and N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Needham’s Nursery has donated a 20-foot tree for the celebration.
“We encourage families to bring an ornament to hang on the community tree,” Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec Director Rocky Lee said.
Lee said this year’s parade theme is “A Patriotic Christmas” with 70 to 100 floats.
“Our grand marshals are United States veterans,” Lee said. “For this year’s theme, we felt a need to show unity in our country and to show red, white and blue pride.”