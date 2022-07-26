Neighbors of a potential home rental community in Mt. Juliet have voiced concerns about the development’s construction and its parent company, which has received criticism previously from other areas of the county.
The property is just south of the Berkshire Ridge subdivision on Beckwith Road. The 47.5-acre tract is a part of a larger tract owned by the Ricketts family.
Berkshire Ridge residents said they were recently told the property had been sold to American Homes 4 Rent and plans are in place for a rental community. Its only entrance would go through their subdivision. Construction vehicles would also go through Berkshire Ridge to get to the development.
Berkshire Ridge resident Rachelle Spalin said she was surprised and upset to learn about the entrance plan.
“We are not in a rental community and have our own HOA and by-laws completely separate from this community,” said Spalin, who said she has lived in the subdivision for 11 years. “The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission tells us there is nothing they can do and this developer from California can come through our neighborhood for construction and for entrance.”
Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear said the property was submitted by the Ricketts family landowners for a preliminary plat review earlier this year.
“The preliminary plat submitted was a renewal of a preliminary originally approved in October of 2020,” said Brashear, who said the subdivision proposal consisted of 61 lots on the property.
Brashear said residents voiced concerns about road access and drainage during the meeting, which led to a redesign that called for a single connection to Beckwith Road via Jamie’s Way in the Berkshire Ridge development.
Brashear said necessary paperwork and plans were submitted following the meeting, which allowed developers to proceed.
He said county departments with active roles in development review were only recently made aware of the property’s sale to American Homes 4 Rent.
“The county does not have any ability under federal housing laws to restrict or direct whether a landowner chooses to offer products in their development of a housing product that includes deeded land and home sales or otherwise chooses to offer housing products in their development for lease or rent in the alternative,” Brashear said. “It is my understanding that any attempt to do so may constitute a violation of federal housing law including the Fair Housing Act.”
Brashear said the plans approved earlier this year have required stub-outs with temporary, cul-de-sac style turnarounds to be constructed to provide for additional connections to be made to existing county roads.
“These secondary connections become important as we develop in hopes of achieving more than one entrance from every subdivision for better ability to respond to emergency calls or simply for better access for all between communities,” he said.
The Berkshire Ridge residents’ concerns are similar to that of Leeville Pike residents. American Homes 4 Rent purchased the Rowland Farms property there in 2021 after the Lebanon City Council approved a rezoning for the property in 2016 when it was proposed as a non-rental property.
“If this can happen to our development, it can happen to others,” Berkshire Ridge resident Chadwick Goughnour said. “We want our neighbors and community to be aware so they understand what can happen.”
The company, based in Calabasas, Calif., has more than 57,000 properties throughout the nation and has accelerated purchasing property for rental developments in recent years.
The company has about 460 properties throughout Wilson County, according to county property records.
The company’s revenue from rents and single-family properties rose 13.9 percent to $356.1 million during the first three months of 2022, according to an SEC filing earlier this year. The company’s revenue rose about $44 million from March 2021 to March 2022, driven by the addition of 2,300 homes in the year span.
“We have been good neighbors and it’s sad that a large developer comes in with a checkbook and a disregard for the people who live and work here,” Spalin said.