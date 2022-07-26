Wilson County Housing stock

American Homes 4 Rent, based in Calabasas, Calif., owns about 460 properties throughout Wilson County, according to county property records. The company is planning a new development near Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet.

Neighbors of a potential home rental community in Mt. Juliet have voiced concerns about the development’s construction and its parent company, which has received criticism previously from other areas of the county.

The property is just south of the Berkshire Ridge subdivision on Beckwith Road. The 47.5-acre tract is a part of a larger tract owned by the Ricketts family.

