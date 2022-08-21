Description: To widen Lebanon Road from two lanes to five lanes from Park Glen Drive to Curd Road. It will include widening to Benders Ferry and Golden Bear Gateway, plus sidewalk and bike lane improvements.
Length of project? Approximately 1.2 miles.
Architect and engineer: Volkert
Contractor: TBD
Project update: Currently in the National Environmental Policy Act and preliminary engineering phase. NEPA has been submitted to TDOT for review.
Total project cost: $25.3 million
Total grant funding: $24.3 million from federal and state funds.
City costs: Approximately $1 million for design phase.
Projected completion date: It is too early to set a completion date. There will likely be more phases to widen Lebanon Road to Highway 109, but these phases would be outside of the city limits so the city would not have any involvement.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White says: “This project is one of the city’s top priority road widening projects. TDOT is working on a separate project to widen Lebanon Road to three lanes along the frontage of West Elementary to create better turn lane storage and improve safety at the school. Therefore, the two projects will complement each other. This project is one of many projects listed in the IMPROVE Act, which was signed into law in April 2017 by Gov. Bill Haslam to update transportation infrastructure in Tennessee by increasing fuel taxes. We expect the design to be completed in 2023. At that point, the project will be ready to move onto the right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation phase, depending on status of right-of-way funding being added to TDOT’s three- year work program budget.”