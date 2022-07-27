Project: Roundabout on S. Greenhill Rd. at Willoughby Station entrance
Description: Installing a roundabout at the intersection to improve safety and traffic delay
Architect & engineer: Ragan-Smith
Contractor: Queens Tree Surgery
Update: Tree clearing is about to begin. Then Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. will begin moving power poles.
Planned completion date: Construction begins summer of 2023. Estimated completion date is fall of 2023.
Total project cost: $1.7 million. Mt. Juliet is funding it from the city’s Capital Projects budget. No grant funding is used.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White: “This project is finally coming to fruition after a lot of time spent on the planning and design phases. The roundabout will greatly increase the safety of this intersection, which is the primary purpose of the project. We have a high number of ‘T-bone’-type crashes resulting in injury at this intersection due to speeding and sight distance issues. The roundabout will help slow drivers down. We briefly explored a traffic signal at this intersection, but traffic signals do not make intersections safer. Therefore, the city didn’t feel this was the best solution for a project that sought to improve safety. Another benefit of the roundabout project will be the construction of walking trails along South Greenhill Road to connect the Mt. Vernon Estates and Willoughby Station neighborhoods to the recently constructed Town Center Trail.”