Mt. Juliet

The road widening to add lanes to Mt. Juliet Road at the I-40 overpass has been completed, the city of Mt. Juliet announced.

The additional northbound lane now brings the bridge to seven lanes, which will reduce congestion and improve safety. Widening the bridge allows for two continuous northbound lanes in addition to maintaining the exit to N. Mt. Juliet Road from I-40 westbound.

Tags

Recommended for you