The road widening to add lanes to Mt. Juliet Road at the I-40 overpass has been completed, the city of Mt. Juliet announced.
The additional northbound lane now brings the bridge to seven lanes, which will reduce congestion and improve safety. Widening the bridge allows for two continuous northbound lanes in addition to maintaining the exit to N. Mt. Juliet Road from I-40 westbound.
The work on adding lanes to the bridge began in November 2020.
More than $6 million was invested in this project with the design coming from Gresham Smith and construction by Dement Construction Company. The city is paying approximately half the cost, with the remainder paid for by federal and Tennessee Department of Transportation funding.
“I am extremely excited to see the overpass widen and fully open,” Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said. “This is a milestone moment for our city, not only because of the improvements and aesthetics of the exit, but completion of this overpass is also a prerequisite for several other transportation projects currently in the engineering phase on South Mt. Juliet Road.”
The project added enhanced pedestrian travel with paved sidewalks and bike lanes. The bridge now includes decorative rails, lighting along the rails, landscaping, and a monument sign coming into Mt. Juliet from Nashville.
“This project is the culmination of eight-plus years of the city coordinating with TDOT to improve Mt. Juliet Road near Interstate 40,” Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said. “It grew from simply creating two continuous northbound lanes on Mt. Juliet Road to bring a gateway project for our City. Completing this project is a testament to the dedication to transportation projects by our Board of Commissioners and City leadership.”