Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow outlined an initial ranking of infrastructure projects in the pipeline for the city at a special commissioners meeting last week.
Mt. Juliet commissioners held a special workshop to address top infrastructure projects and also promoted an app that fast tracks complaints related to potholes and other issues.
“We went through all the projects and ranked them by safety, congestion, and grants,” said Barlow. “We also looked at the economic impact of these projects and more.”
With road improvements, the city also looked at crash histories.
“Congestion leads to crash problems,” said Barlow. “…this is not a fool proof list, but we can say these are our top priority projects.”
The top projects that met the highest ratings are S. Mt. Juliet Road widening, Providence Way to Central Pike improvements, Lebanon Road widening, Park Glen to Curd Road; a S. Greenhill Road roundabout at Willoughby Station and East Division Street widening.
Barlow said these top projects were related to safety elements, congestion, grants, connectivity and readiness to address.
Several commissioners promoted a new app called SeeClickFix that gives residents a way to report non-emergency problems in Mt. Juliet.
“It’s a great way to get things fixed and keep Mt. Juliet beautiful,” Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said.
He said the city’s IT department has been working on fine-tuning the app and now there’s a renewed push to get people to use it.
“Many times, people call in concerns and complaints and that takes some time,” Beasley said.
Beasley said some recent examples of use of the app include sewer backups, sewer odors, streetlights needing repair and potholes.
People are encouraged to take a picture of the problem to send along with a complaint and location. “These will be sent to the supervisor overseeing the area of complaint and things can be fixed in a matter of days,” Beasley said.