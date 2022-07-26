Mt. Juliet city commissioners took the first step to officially make progress for the long-talked about a north-south connector road project at their meeting Monday night.

The commissioners also received a presentation from Imagine1 Company, a real estate developer, about a project that would include a new city hall and a mixed-use (residential and retail, possibly a grocery store or restaurants). There would be a 600-space parking garage on site.

