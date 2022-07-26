Mt. Juliet city commissioners took the first step to officially make progress for the long-talked about a north-south connector road project at their meeting Monday night.
The commissioners also received a presentation from Imagine1 Company, a real estate developer, about a project that would include a new city hall and a mixed-use (residential and retail, possibly a grocery store or restaurants). There would be a 600-space parking garage on site.
The idea of a north-south connector route between Lebanon Road and Central Pike has been bandied about in several forms since 2001. Monday’s action put in place a concrete plan to make it happen. Commissioners approved an agreement between the city of Mt. Juliet and Gresham Smith for the planning and design of the project.
“We want to have public meetings this fall,” Public Works Director Andy Barlow said. “To talk about using an existing road and some connectors. Then we can pick one or more routes and start on the design.”
The purpose of the connector project is to relieve traffic on Mt. Juliet Road. It could be a five-year project.
Commissioners amended the resolution to have this initial phase’s time frame set to six months. There were six bids from firms applying for the project. The proposed design fee for the planning phase is $93,000.
Barlow said this project will coincide with the Central Pike interchange project.
South Greenhill Road and Tate Lane were mentioned briefly as possible starting points for western connectors.
“The idea is to create one or more routes to go north and south,” Barlow said.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution to sign an agreement with Lineberry Properties to lease space for Fire Department of Mt. Juliet’s administrative staff.
The department is adding ambulance services to its EMS Department and adding an EMS Director and needs more space for additional staff. The lease is for one year for rental of 1,800 square feet of office space in the City Center Complex on North Mt. Juliet Road at a cost of $40,000.