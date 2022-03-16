Mt. Juliet city commissioners solidified work toward a new police facility when they voted to spend $1.1 million for a parcel of land at Monday’s meeting.
In a 3-0-1 vote (Commissioner Jennifer Milele abstained and Commissioner Scott Hefner was absent) commissioners approved a resolution to purchase 1.6 acres of land located on Charlie Daniels Parkway from Gary Merritt for $1.1 million. The land is adjacent to the current police facility.
At a Feb. 28 special-called meeting, commissioners decided to abandon their original idea to expand and renovate the current police facility because of rising cost estimates. The final estimated cost had grown to around $16 million to expand the existing space to nearly double it to 32,000 square feet.
At that meeting, commissioners pivoted to a Plan B that would instead build a headquarters. Part of this plan involved purchasing property on which to build the new precinct. City Manager Kenny Martin was instructed to negotiate with Merritt on a price.
“I am in full support of this site,” Martin said Monday night. “We’ve looked at multiple places. On this site, the water and et cetera is good. It’s the best site.”
Milele said she had concerns and unanswered questions about the deal.
“I wanted another work session and did not get it,” she said.
She asked to amend the resolution to add a contingency subject to appraisal and it did not pass.
Commissioner Ray Justice said there were some advantages related to the property, such as shared parking and cost of excavation.
“The property next door went for more money,” Justice said after the meeting. “Comparables were located. The value is more to the city than to others due to the proximity to the existing police department and Charlie Daniels Park.”
Justice said the next steps will involve engineering and architectural plans, as well as costs. Preliminary plans presented were a two-story, 32,000-square-foot facility with a police and fire dispatch center, an added city emergency coordinating center, administrative offices and an entire-building generator. Also discussed are plans for a public storm shelter, evidence storage area and lab, a K-9 area and interview rooms.
The commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to send to Wilson County for an agreement between the county, Wilson Emergency Management Agency and the city of Mt. Juliet for ambulance services in Mt. Juliet.
“This is not a ploy, but to guarantee we have service,” Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said. “I have to do everything in my power to serve (our) citizens.”
Commissioners indicated preliminary presentation to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto had his initial support.