The Mt. Juliet Commission on Monday night approved an amendment to the city’s liquor store ordinance that will allow more liquor stores in the city.
The city allows one liquor store per every 8,000 residents with a maximum of three stores and no store located within three miles of another store. The new ordinance removes the three-store limit but keeps the three-mile guideline.
There are currently three liquor stores in the city. The removal of the store limit means the city could have five liquor stores when it surpasses 40,000 residents. The 2020 census reported 39,289 residents in Mt. Juliet.
The commission struck down a proposal that would have lowered the population threshold to 7,500 residents for every liquor store.
The group also voted against a change in the distance requirement from three miles to two miles.
“I get this would create competition with current businesses, which may even help drive down prices, which may not be a bad thing, but I personally don’t want Mt. Juliet to have more liquor stores or head in that direction of being overrun if we keep chipping away at our standards,” Commissioner Jennifer Milele said.
Milele said she supported the possibility of Mt. Juliet adding a fourth liquor store, preferably in the Golden Bear Gateway and I-40 area to deter residents from obtaining liquor in other cities.
The group also removed a “residency requirement” from its ordinance that required liquor store owners to be Mt. Juliet residents due to conflict with state law.
The group also approved the second reading of preliminary plans for the Village at Pleasant Grove, a mixed-use development set to be located on 21 acres that currently houses the Church at Pleasant Grove. The church sold 21 of its 27 acres located on Pleasant Grove Road to Imagine1 Company.
Imagine1 Company partner Matt Gardner said plans for the development include 94,500 square feet of office space, 17,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 275 apartments.
“We look at this project as a step up in the continuation of the success we have had at Vintage Station North,” said Gardner.
Vintage Station North features 220 apartments on about seven acres at the intersection of N. Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street alongside the WeGo Transit train station.
“We’re working with several high-end retailers, restaurants and office tenants to really tailor the project to their needs,” he said.