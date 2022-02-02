After a successful first Christmas season for The Christmas Place in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County businessman Judd Sellars said he’s propelling the buildout of more businesses on the property currently under construction and ready to debut this spring or early summer.
The eight-acre site across from the WeGo train station on North Mt. Juliet Road is seeing buildings go vertical across the parking lot from The Christmas Place.
“We are ready to hit it hard this new year,” said Sellars, who said the complex will be called “Charlie’s Place” to honor late Country Music Hall of Fame fiddler and Mt. Juliet resident Charlie Daniels.
The construction includes space for a Dunkin donut shop and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. There is room another business or two.
The large, segmented build will be about 4,000 square feet.
“I’m pitching several cool concepts,” Judd said of the remaining space.
The Charlie’s Place building mirrors Sellars Station across the street with an old-world, dark brick construction.
“It’s the same scenario look as with Marco Pizza and all the other buildings in Sellar’s Station,” said Sellars. “We feel we are bringing a classic, classy look to mid-Mt. Juliet and as we all build, we are helping each other and increasing property values here.”
Part of the plans for Charlie’s Place include the historic, red brick building next to the railroad tracks. It is one of Mt. Juliet’s older building and Sellars purchased it for about $550,000. He wants to turn it into a country music legend museum.
“I have a meeting coming up with lots of opportunities for the red building, in memory and honor of Charlie Daniels. There’s lots of synergy with this building,” Sellars said.
He said in addition to the museum, he hopes to have a retail element connected there. There are talks of conducting podcasts and “meet the writers” for the space as well. Sellars has also mentioned a small convention center and possibly a small hotel on the site.
He said he is collaborating with the Daniels family on a statue in the singer’s honor.