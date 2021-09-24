Jamie Dailey of Vincent & Dailey fame has two passions. The first, creating splendiferous bluegrass sounds, comes easy.
The second, reinvigorating his hometown of Gainesboro (population 955), the Jackson County seat that lies 78 miles east of Nashville in the Upper Cumberland region, proves challenging; however, he already has set some ripples in motion, producing positive results.
With comrade Darrin Vincent and their tightknit band, he will combine those passions Oct. 8-9 via the inaugural Cumberland River Music Festival that takes place beside the Jackson County Airport.
As for what folks can expect, he says, “They’re gonna hear the Oak Ridge Boys, the Bellamy Brothers, Jake Hoot, the Lost Saints, John Conlee, Jimmy Fortune and others. There will be a lot of country, a lot of bluegrass, some gospel and a little comedy.”
His goal is to sell at least 3,000 tickets and, as of mid-September, 2,700 tickets have been snapped up. Two-day tickets start at $79; one-day tickets start at $45.
Respecting small towns
Dailey & Vincent’s sound has been described as “a concoction of traditional country, gospel and bluegrass blended together by the fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies.”
The duo has captured many International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards. Before teaming in 2007, both had already made their marks in the genre. Dailey, a four-time IBMA Vocalist of the Year award winner, served as lead vocalist and guitarist for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver for more than 10 years. Vincent has reaped five Grammy Awards, been voted Bluegrass Bass Player of the Year four times and was a band member for over 10 years with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
Dailey said that the seed for the Cumberland River Music Festival came to fruition through a group discussion he had with Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President Jordan Hunter and others.
“I wanted to do some music in Gainesboro and was trying to get a music venue for what we were wanting to do and could not quite accomplish that. We had done concerts on the high school football field and had several thousand show up. I told the chamber president that we needed to be the music hub of the Upper Cumberland region where people could come and listen to music once or twice a year. With Jordan Hunter’s help, we are doing that.”
The two-day event, he said, would take place next to the airport with seating provided on an asphalt surface, and food vendors will be on the grounds. He hopes to make the music festival an annual event.
Dailey describes his growing-up years in the small town as an all-American childhood, saying, “Life in Gainesboro meant that where we lived you could hear the church bells ringing on Sunday morning, hear the whippoorwills calling across the river, hear frogs and crickets at night, and in the early fall see the beautiful leaves and the beauty that Jackson County brought. Everybody there cared for one another, and when one hurt, we all hurt. We grieved together and celebrated together. It was a wonderful, beautiful place to grow up and call home.”
Dailey said that he earned his first income from music at the age of 3 or 4 when he sang “Elvira” at a contest during Pioneer Days in Livingston, placing third and winning $50.
“I started picking at about 9 years old. It was always a joy for me to go out with my dad, JB, and sing and play and spend time with him. All these years later he got Parkinson’s, and I decided to do an album with him, called ‘Step Back in Time’ (released in 2020 on Pinecastle Records), to commemorate all the years we enjoyed together in Gainesboro and that region and playing the songs we played.”
He noted that his parents grew up devoted to the “Grand Ole Opry” and that its music was “a part of our heritage.”
Making economic impact
It was almost exactly two years ago that Dailey helmed the inaugural Rural Leaders of America Conference at the Bull and Thistle Pub in his hometown. His yearning was to get a conversation started on how small towns across America could get back on their feet economically.
Dailey noticed on his travels that many towns in rural America seemed to have lost their footing and entrepreneurship including the Gainesboro square with numerous vacant storefronts. He particularly regretted the loss of the Bull and Thistle Pub, a popular restaurant co-owned by Diana Mandli and Loui Silvestri, who shut down in 2018 after a five-year run.
“I called them both, and they were thinking about churning it back up. I told them, ‘Let’s crank it back up and hold a meeting.’ We had over 200 people who showed up (for the conference) and packed the restaurant. Our keynote speaker was Scott Niswonger, a great businessman who helped revitalize Greeneville, Tenn. Mayor Randy Henley spoke, and I spoke on how we live in an interdependent world and that it’s important to build strong foundations for future leaders who can come along and contribute, and that basically was what we were able to do,” he said.
“It opened a lot of eyes and helped some people put their thoughts on Gainesboro. One woman told me she moved her business there because of the conference, and I think it helped lift people’s spirits. … We are revitalizing and moving forward and taking further steps by encouraging entrepreneurship. “
The good news for Gainesboro is that the Bull and Thistle has reopened, and a half dozen or so new businesses have popped up recently, mostly eateries that include the 12 Degrees Tavern, the Stolen Coin Oyster Bar and Bistro, the Dairy Shack, the All American Concessions food truck and the Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant.
Also getting its feet wet is the Roaring River Post, which rents canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and paddle boats, plus serves grilled wings. Meanwhile, 13 miles southeast of town,
Jackson County super booster Dailey, who’s preparing to build a house in his hometown, plans to host another rural leaders’ conference next spring.
Harmony on stage
Dailey recollected that he and Vincent met 20 years ago at the International Bluegrass Music Awards show. Later, while they were riding in his car, he sang Vincent a song he had written. When both chimed in on the chorus and heard how tight their blend was they decided to join forces. Their first gig occurred on the “Opry” on Dec. 31, 2007.
Patterning themselves after the Statler Brothers, their band has turned out such albums as “Brothers From Different Mothers,” “The Gospel Side of Dailey & Vincent,” “Sounds of Christmas” and “Dailey & Vincent Sing the Statler Brothers.”
The two were asked to join the “Grand Ole Opry” on Dec. 30, 2016.
“We had no clue when we were invited that night,” recalled Dailey. “Nobody told Darrin or myself. We had given up on being members of the ‘Opry’ but were more than happy to be guests. That night of the invite they gave us a 30-minute segment, and we thought, ‘Why in the world have they given us this much time?’ They said, ‘Invite anybody you’d like to come,’ and so we had John Carter Cash and Marty Stuart, and my dad had always dreamed of playing on the ‘Opry.’ So I asked him, ‘Would you like to play dobro on the ‘Grand Ole Opry’? And Darrin’s mother played with us.
“Well, all our family told us they were busy and couldn’t come. When we finished playing, Marty said, ‘We have a little business to take care of. You have played the “Opry” 10 years in a row and 100 shows, and you have a lot of family here,’ and they turned on the house lights and in the balcony were all our close family and friends.
“I just broke down, and Darrin fell to his knees. I couldn’t feel my leg and my heart was about to jump through my chest. We were crying. It was the most special moments of our lives.”
When not making the bluegrass grow and beating the drums for Gainesboro, Dailey said his pastimes include reading, kayaking, riding ATVs, hiking, going to the movies, boating on the lake, and, especially, eating.
Nowadays, he’s got a lot more options on where to break bread in his hometown. For those who like country cooking, he passes on a tip: “Helen’s Restaurant is where the church crowd has been going for lunch for 30 years.”